8.16.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (53-60, 20-19) at St. Paul Saints (66-48, 23-17)

LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 8:07 PM ET

GAME #114 / ROAD #58: Indianapolis Indians (53-60, 20-19) at St. Paul Saints (66-48, 23-17)

PROBABLES: RHP Jared Jones (2-2, 5.44) vs. RHP Louie Varland (7-0, 4.03)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking two-run single as part of a three-RBI performance, and Nick Gonzales and Canaan Smith-Njigba notched two RBI apiece as the Indianapolis Indians held off the St. Paul Saints, 8-5, on Tuesday night at CHS Field. The Indians scored seven of their eight runs through the first four innings. After Ji Hwan Bae and Gonzales opened the game with consecutive doubles to give Indy a brief 1-0 lead, Andújar lined a bases-loaded single up the middle in the second to spark a four-run frame. A throwing error on a would-be double play then allowed Gonzales to score and Malcom Nuñez to reach second base ahead of a Smith-Njigba run-scoring knock. Two innings later, Andújar and Smith-Njigba tacked on RBI singles, and Gonzales earned a two-out walk with the bases loaded in the seventh for his second RBI. The Saints mustered just one hit off Roansy Contreras - a two-out, game-tying double by Kyle Garlick in the first that plated Andrew Stevenson, who drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. In the bottom of the ninth, down 8-3. Austin Martin belted a two-run home run off Travis MacGregor, who walked the next two batters before inducing a groundout off the bat of Brooks Lee on the eighth pitch of the sequence. Southpaw Rob Zastryzny entered to face left-handed hitter Trevor Larnach and recorded a strikeout on a payoff pitch.

HITTING IS CONTAGIOUS: The Indians offense collected 15 hits - 12 of which were singles - en route to Tuesday night's win. It was the sixth time this season that the Indians notched at least 15 hits in a game, going a perfect 6-0 when doing so. Seven of the nine hitters in Indy's lineup had a hit and five of them had multi-hit performances. Ji Hwan Bae, Nick Gonzales and Canaan Smith-Njigba each tallied three hits apiece and Miguel Andújar and Mason Martin each had two.

FINDING A WAY: Mason Martin has reached base safely in seven of eight games this month, with a .419 on-base percentage. Martin is 8-for-26 at the plate in August with three doubles, a triple, four RBI and five walks. Martin was assigned to Indianapolis on July 28 after spending the majority of the season with Double-A Altoona. The lefty slugger was a mainstay in Indy's lineup last season, pacing the offense in home runs (19), RBI (74), doubles (29), extra-base hits (53) and total bases (197).

THAT'LL PLAY, BAE: Ji Hwan Bae hit his way to his first three-hit night of his rehab assignment with Indianapolis. On Tuesday night, he reached base in four of his six plate appearances with a pair of singles, a double and walk. Bae has hits in each of his last four games, hitting .438 (7-for-16) with three runs scored, two doubles and a pair of walks. The 24-year-old was placed on the 10-day IL on July 2 with a left ankle sprain.

WELCOME TO THE RO SHOW: Roansy Contreras was solid in his second start with Indianapolis this season on Tuesday night. Contreras allowed just one run on a hit with two walks and five punchouts in 4.0 innings pitched. He's only allowed two hits and four walks in 7.0 innings over two starts with Indy. He's been dominant during his career at the Triple-A level, the 23-year-old is 1-1 with a 2.80 ERA (14er/45.0ip) with 59 strikeouts and a 1.18 WHIP in 11 starts. Contreras began is 2023 season on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster. The righty made 19 appearances (11 starts) and is 3-7 with a 6.59 ERA (50er/68.1ip). He was optioned by Pittsburgh on July 6 and later assigned to Single-A Bradenton, where he made one outing on Aug. 4 before returning to Indianapolis.

1-800-ANDÚJAR: Miguel Andújar came in the clutch when called upon last night, driving in three runs with a pair of base knocks. He now has a International League-leading 129 hits in 89 games. He also ranks among full-season qualifiers in batting average (2nd, .358), RBI (2nd, 83), OPS (5th, .990), total bases (T-5th, 205), slugging percentage (6th, .569), on-base percentage (7th, .421) and doubles (T-8th, 27).

SLUGGING FOR EXTRAS: Indy clubbed three doubles in Tuesday night's win, extending their extra-base hit streak to 30 games. The streak is tied with Memphis for the longest active in the International League. Since July 7, the Indians have hit 51 doubles, six triples and 40 home runs for a total of 97 XBH's. Miguel Andújar, Vinny Capra, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Ryan Vilade each are tied with a team-high five doubles. Chris Owings leads the team with two triples and Andújar leads the club with six home runs.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Saints continue their series on Wednesday at 8:07 PM ET. Indianapolis took the series opener last night, earning its third consecutive win. This week is Indy's third and final matchup with St. Paul. The team's first met at Victory Field from April 11-16 with St. Paul winning the series, 4-2. In their first meeting at CHS Field from May 9-14, the teams split the six-game series. The Saints lead the season series, 7-6, with five games to play. Tonight, RHP Jared Jones (2-2, 5.44) will take the mound for Indy against St. Paul's RHP Louie Varland (7-0, 4.03). Varland will make his first career start against Indianapolis.

JONES ON THE BUMP: Jared Jones will make his 10th appearance and ninth start of the season with Indianapolis. Jones is coming off a loss in Game 2 of a doubleheader vs. Nashville on Aug. 10, and will make his first career outing against St. Paul. Since his promotion to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona, on June 20, he ranks third in the International League in strikeouts with 54, trailing Robert Gasser and Drew Rom with 55 apiece. Currently rated the No. 100 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, Jones has fanned six or more batters in six of his last seven starts.

THIS DATE IN 1969: Bill Short and John Noriega tossed back-to-back two-hit shutouts in a twin bill sweep vs. Denver, 3-0 and 11-0. Each pitcher fanned six in their respective 7.0-inning outings. Offensively, home runs were the name of the game, with Clyde Mashore launching a solo homer in the opener to give Indianapolis the lead. Dave Concepcion added a two-run double in the fifth for insurance. In the nightcap, Mike de le Hoz hit a grand slam during an eight-run first inning, Clarence Jones belted a pair of homers and Stanley Swanson went yard.

