Defensive Mishaps Cost Saints in 4-3 Loss to Indianapolis

August 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints were one of the best fielding teams in the International League in the first half with a .983 fielding percentage, tied for third best. The second half has been a different story. They entered play on Wednesday night with a league worst .970 fielding percentage in half number two. The defense proved costly on Wednesday night as the Saints committed four errors that led to three unearned runs, including the game-winning run in the top of the ninth, in a 4-3 loss to the Indianapolis Indians at CHS Field in front of 8,783. The loss drops the Saints to 23-18 in the second half.

With the game tied at three in the ninth, pinch-hitter Mason Martin led off the inning with a single to left. A ground out moved Martin to second. Nick Goznales then slapped a base hit into left field. The third base coach held Martin at third, but left fielder Gilberto Celestino came charging in and had the ball go by him which allowed Martin to score the eventual winning run.

The Indians scored in the first as Ji Hwan Bae led off with a high chopper into left field for a leadoff single. Nick Gonzales followed with a single to right and DaShawn Keirsey Jr's throw to third went into the stands allowing Bae to score putting the Indians up 1-0.

Nick Gonzales gave the Indians a 2-0 lead in the third with a solo homer to left, his seventh of the season.

The Saints knotted the game at two in the bottom of the inning with three consecutive hits to start the third. Keirsey Jr. led off with a line drive single to center. Hernán Perez followed with a double to right putting runners at second and third. Andrew Stevenson cut the deficit to 2-1 with a single to left. Stevenson finished the night 3-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Brooks Lee smashed a 106 mile per hour ground ball up the middle, but the shortstop Chris Ownings was playing right there and turned a double play, but Pérez scored from third tying the game at two.

In the fifth, Bae gave the Indians a 3-2 lead when he doubled into left and Celestino's throw to second skipped by Austin Martin and went into foul territory. Bae raced around third and beat the throw home from Yunior Severino. Louie Varland was tremendous for the Saints, despite not getting any help from his defense. He went 6.2 innings allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out five.

With one out in the sixth, the Saints loaded the bases on a double by Celestino and back-to-back walks to Yunior Severino and Austin Martin. Chris Williams' sacrifice fly tied the game at three.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at 7:07 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saint send RHP Blayne Enlow (2-5, 9.85) to the mound against Indians LHP Cam Aldred (7-5, 5.14). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, the Bally Live app (free), and MiLB.TV (subscription), and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

