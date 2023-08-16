Vosler, Bats Out-Slugged 10-5 in Iowa

DES MOINES, IA -- Jason Vosler blasts a grand slam and Jose Barrero legs out a triple as the Louisville Bats (60-54) are overpowered 10-5 by the Iowa Cubs (67-46) on Wednesday afternoon.

Both team's went down quietly in the first inning before the I-Cubs used a fielder's choice to bring home the first run of the contest and take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

The Bats opened up the top of the third with walks to both Alejo Lopez and Nick Martini followed by a single off the bat of Noelvi Marte to load the bases with one out for Jason Vosler. Vosler would go on to crush the 1-1 pitch over the center field wall for a grand slam, his second grand slam and twelfth home run of the season, to give Louisville their first lead, 4-1.

Iowa erupted in the bottom of the fifth for six runs on seven base hits, retaking the lead 7-4 through five innings.

The I-Cubs continued to add on, putting up three more runs in the bottom of the seventh to stretch their lead to six at 10-4.

With one out in the top of the eighth, Jose Barrero laced a triple to center field to kick start the offense. Jhonny Pereda followed with a walk to give the Bats runners on the corners with one out. Barrero would come across the plate to make the score 10-5 as Alejo Lopez put the ball in play and reached first on a fielding error, cutting the deficit to five, down 10-5. The Bats threat would come to pass with no further damage.

Louisville put a pair of baserunners on in the top of the ninth after two-out walks to Vosler and Nick Senzel, but they were unable to bring any more runs across, falling 10-5.

The series will continue with game three on Thursday, August 17 with first pitch set for 7:38 pm E.T. from Principal Park. Righty Lyon Richardson (0-0, 1.42) will get the ball for the Bats while southpaw Jordan Wicks (3-0, 3.81) will take the mound for the I-Cubs.

