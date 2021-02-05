Hot Start Leads to Grizzlies 4-2 Victory

Independence, Missouri - Riley Woods had 2 goals and 1 assist, Pat Cannone had 2 assists and Brad Barone saved 38 of 40 to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Hunter Skinner gave Utah a 1-0 lead 1 minute 2 seconds into the contest for his 3rd goal in the last 2 games. Kansas City's Zach Osburn got called for an interference penalty 16:24 into the first. Cedric Pare converted a one-timer on a Pat Cannone pass to make it a 2-0 Grizz lead. 1 minute 16 seconds later Riley Woods scored on a rebound from a Matthew Boucher shot to give Utah a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Kansas City's Brodie Reid scored his 9th goal of the season with 6:16 left in the second period. It was the only goal scored by either team in the period. Reid now has 6 goals in 4 games vs Utah this season. KC outshot Utah 17 to 12 in the second period and 40 to 32 in the game.

Mavericks defenseman Noah Delmas scored his first goal of the season off a face-off from Bryan Lemos 4:14 into the third. Utah scored their 2nd power play goal of the game as Riley Woods scored from the right side on a one-timer from an AJ White pass to complete the scoring with 7 minutes 1 second left. Utah won to go to 8-4-3-2 on the season, while Kansas City falls to 7-8-2-1.

Utah goaltender Brad Barone saved 38 of 40 shots for his 3rd win of the season. Kansas City's Sean Romeo saved 28 of 32. Grizzlies went 2 for 4 on the power play, while Kansas City went 0 for 2.

Next game is Saturday night between the Grizzlies and Mavericks to complete the 2 game weekend series. Face-off is at 6:05 pm MST at Cable Dahmer Arena.

3 stars.

1. Riley Woods (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2.

2. Brodie Reid (KC) - 1 goal.

3. Pat Cannone (Utah) - 2 assists.

