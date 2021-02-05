Thunder Get the Second Point in a 4-3 Overtime Win over the Americans

February 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson is unable to stop the Wichita Thunder's game-winning goal

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson is unable to stop the Wichita Thunder's game-winning goal(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), Iowa Wild (AHL) , lost a close battle to the Wichita Thunder on Friday night in Allen by a score of 4-3 in overtime, in front of a great crowd of 2,359 at Allen Event Center.

Spencer Asuchak, Conner Bleackley and Zane Franklin all lit the lamp in the opening frame as the Americans scored three unanswered goals to grab a 3-1 lead after one period of play. Wichita opened the scoring 59 seconds into the game, but the Americans quickly turned things in their favor. Wichita outshot Allen 14 to 12 in the opening period.

Wichita had command in the second frame scoring twice to even the score at 3-3 and outshoot the Americans 15 to 6 in that second period.

After a scoreless third period the two teams headed to overtime with each taking a point. Both teams had their chances in the extra session, but it was Wichita taking the second and final point on the night as Gordie Green knocked one in past Jake Paterson to give the Wichita Thunder a 4-3 victory.

The same two teams battle it out on Saturday night in Wichita at 7:05 pm. Watch the game on FloHockey TV and listen on the all-new Americans 24/7.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.