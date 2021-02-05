Mavericks Defeated by Grizzlies, 4-2

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brodie Reid and Noah Delmas netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Utah goal: Hunter Skinner (3) at 1:02. Assisted by Teigan Zahn and Riley Woods.

Utah goal: Cedric Pare (5) at 17:46. Assisted by Pat Cannone and Ryan Lowney.

Utah goal: Riley Woods (3) at 19:02. Assisted by Matthew Boucher and Trey Bradley.

Shots: KC 13, UTA 14

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (9) at 13:44. Assisted by Willie Corrin and Giorgio Estephan.

Shots: KC 17, UTA 12

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Noah Delmas (1) at 4:14. Assisted by Bryan Lemos.

Utah goal: Riley Woods (4) at 12:59. Assisted by A.J. White and Pat Cannone

Shots: KC 10, UTA 6

Notes and Streaks

Giorgio Estephan and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.

The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and two-for-four on the penalty kill.

