Mavericks Defeated by Grizzlies, 4-2
February 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brodie Reid and Noah Delmas netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Utah goal: Hunter Skinner (3) at 1:02. Assisted by Teigan Zahn and Riley Woods.
Utah goal: Cedric Pare (5) at 17:46. Assisted by Pat Cannone and Ryan Lowney.
Utah goal: Riley Woods (3) at 19:02. Assisted by Matthew Boucher and Trey Bradley.
Shots: KC 13, UTA 14
Second Period
Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (9) at 13:44. Assisted by Willie Corrin and Giorgio Estephan.
Shots: KC 17, UTA 12
Third Period
Kansas City goal: Noah Delmas (1) at 4:14. Assisted by Bryan Lemos.
Utah goal: Riley Woods (4) at 12:59. Assisted by A.J. White and Pat Cannone
Shots: KC 10, UTA 6
Notes and Streaks
Giorgio Estephan and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.
The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and two-for-four on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
