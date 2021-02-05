Defenseman Cliff Watson Named Fuel Team Captain

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Friday that defenseman Cliff Watson will serve as the team's new captain. Forward David Broll and defenseman Scott Savage will serve as the team's alternate captains on the road while Joe Sullivan and Nic Pierog will wear the "A" at home.

Watson, 27, signed with the Fuel prior to the 2020-21 season and has skated in seven games earning two assists and six penalty minutes. Acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Mavericks last season, Watson played 53 games between Indy and Kansas City during the 2019-20 campaign, earning five goals, 26 assists and 44 penalty minutes.

A sixth-round draft pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (168th overall) by the San Jose Sharks, Watson has 129 ECHL games under his belt tallying 24 goals and 53 assists. After being acquired in a trade from the Utah Grizzlies, Watson helped the Colorado Eagles to the 2017-18 Kelly Cup Championship playing in 22 playoff games and earning six points (2g, 4a).

"It's a huge honor," said Cliff Watson. "I'm really humbled to be the captain of a team of this caliber. I think you can go around the room and look around and see lots of guys that have been captains of their other teams. It's a special feeling and like I said I'm humbled and excited to help the team."

"(Cliff) has been a captain in college and he has tremendous leadership skills," said Head Coach Doug Christiansen. "He's not necessarily a 'rah, rah' guy but he can if need be. He's a guy that puts in the work every day, guys genuinely respect him and he truly cares about the team, for the Indy Fuel and for the city. So for us, for his teammates to vote him captain, I think is well deserved and we're looking forward to working toward our collective goals."

