Third Period Comeback Gives Oilers 3-2 Win

February 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers goaltender Francois Brassard vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers goaltender Francois Brassard vs. the Tulsa Oilers(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers put together two strong periods against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night, but unfortunately, the visitors saved their best for last. Alex Brooks and Danny Moynihan scored third period goals for Tulsa, who erased a 2-1 deficit for a 3-2 road win at WesBanco Arena. Lawton Courtnall and Cody Sylvester were the goal scorers for the Nailers.

Brad Drobot and Mike McKee dropped the gloves off the opening face-off and that got the Nailers some big time energy out of the gate. Wheeling tallied the lone goal of the first period at the 2:47 mark on an odd-man rush. Patrick Watling started the play in his own zone, as he sprung Joshua Winquist and Lawton Courtnall on a 2-on-1 break. Winquist delivered a perfect saucer pass to Courtnall, who buried a one-timer from the right side.

The Oilers tied the scoring during the first minute of the middle frame, as Garret Cockerill tossed a wrist shot through a screen, finding the twine from the center point. The Nailers regained their lead at the 8:05 mark with another odd-man rush. Patrick McNally spun a backhand pass through the slot to Cody Sylvester, who slammed a one-timer into a wide open cage from the bottom of the right circle.

The game slipped away from Wheeling in the third period, as Tulsa scored both goals, while killing off a penalty and holding a 12-5 advantage in shots. Alex Brooks notched the equalizer, when he blasted home the rebound of Adam Pleskach's initial shot from the top of the left circle. Then, with 12:09 left on the clock, Danny Moynihan roofed Pleskach's centering feed for his second goal in as many nights. The Nailers struggled to muster up chances in the end, as the Oilers skated away on top, 3-2.

Devin Williams got the win for Tulsa, as he made 18 saves on 20 shots. François Brassard turned aside 19 of 22 shots in his Wheeling debut, but got saddled with the defeat.

The Nailers will visit the Indy Fuel on Wednesday at 7:05, before returning home to WesBanco Arena for three straight games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday and Saturday are both 7:10 clashes with the Fort Wayne Komets, then Sunday has a 4:10 face-off against Indy. A limited number of tickets are available for those games, and season memberships and flex packs are also available. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.