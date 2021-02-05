Mavs Weekend Preview February 5 & 6

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks faceoff against the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and the Grizzlies faceoff again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Military Appreciation Weekend

The Mavericks will be honoring our service men and women past and present with a special Military Patch on each Mavericks' jersey this weekend. The specialty patches will be auctioned off along with signed military pucks with partial proceeds benefiting Mavericks Gold Tier Partners.

Player of the Month

Mavericks forward Brodie Reid was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for January. Reid scored eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in 12 games during the month.

Point Streaks

Mavericks forwards Rob Bordson, Giorgio Estephan, and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games. Rob Bordson has four points on four goals in two games. Giorgio Estephan has three points on one goal and two assists in two games. Brodie Reid has five points on five assists in two games.

Lucky Number Seven

Mavericks forward Rob Bordson has seven points on five goals and two assists in his last four games.

The Good Guys

The Mavericks are the league's least penalized team with 10.76 penalty minutes per game.

Goaltender of the Week

Mavericks goaltender Matt Greenfield was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for January 25-31. Greenfield went 2-0-0 with one shutout and posted a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .970 in two appearances at Tulsa last week.

Upcoming Promotional Nights

February 14 - Valentine's Day Ticket Special

February 15 - Matinee Game

February 23 - $2 Beer Night

February 26 - Hockey Bingo Night

Mavericks VIP Club Memberships

No longer one of many, members of the Mavericks VIP Club are one of only 60 fans to get deals like we have NEVER given fans before!

Membership includes:

Premiere season-long parking pass (value of $150)

One-of-a-kind pullover

$50 in concessions

$100 in Team Store merchandise

Official credential

Zamboni ride during game

PLUS

Invitation to three virtual calls with players and coaches

Invitation to two night practices open only to VIP Club members and their guests

Packages starting at $199. Join the most exclusive club in Mavs Country, call or text (816)252-7825 to join!

