Wichita Comes Back to Beat Allen in OT

ALLEN, TX - Cam Clarke scored at 4:05 of overtime to help Wichita come-from-behind to knock off Allen by the final of 4-3 on Friday night at the Allen Event Center.

Clarke finished with a goal and an assist, Jay Dickman scored twice and Anthony Beauregard led all scorers with three helpers. Evan Weninger improved to 5-2-1, stopping 29 shots.

Dickman scored his first goal just 59 seconds into the first period to grab a 1-0 lead. Allen scored the next three in a five-minute span and took a 3-1 advantage into the first intermission. Spencer Asuchak tied the game with a re-direction of a shot from Matt Register at 12:01. At 15:16, Conner Bleackley scored to give the Americans a 2-1 lead. Zane Franklin made it 3-1 at 17:29 as he tipped home a Register shot from the deep slot.

In the second, Dickman cut the lead to one as he sent a backhand past Jake Paterson at 8:39 for his second of the contest. Matteo Gennaro potted his ninth of the year at 12:47 to tie it at three.

Wichita outshot the Americans in the third period, 12-11, but the game remained tied and headed to overtime.

In the extra session, Turner Ottenbreit almost scored as he made a strong power move to the net and was denied by Weninger. He jammed at a rebound, but the official blew the whistle as he ended up in the crease. Clarke scored the game-winner at 4:05 as he came down on a two-on-one with Gordie Green. He tried to dish it across to Green, but his pass hit the defenseman's stick and went past Paterson to make it 4-3.

Wichita improves to 1-1 in games decided in overtime. Dickman recorded his first two-goal game of the year. Beauregard netted a season-high three points. Fournier has points in four-straight. McMann tied a season-high for shots by a player with 10.

Wichita returns home on Saturday to face the Americans for Wind Throwback Night at 7:05 p.m.

