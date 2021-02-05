Game Day Preview: Wichita at Allen

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL) and Iowa Wild (AHL), host the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 pm in the second of three games between the two clubs this weekend.

The Americans won Game 1 on Wednesday night, 4-3 at Allen Event Center. The team rallied back three times from a one-goal deficit to tie the score. Corey Mackin broke the tie halfway through the third period to put the Americans ahead for good, 4-3. Mackin finished the night with a goal and an assist.

"We wanted Wednesday night's game badly," said Mackin. "This is an important weekend series with these guys, so getting the first one was important."

Joshua Lammon had a big night on Wednesday with a pair of goals, that included a power play goal. Four of Josh Lammon's six goals this season have come on special teams.

Justin Kaplemaster is off to a 3-0 start this season after his win on Wednesday night. With three games in four nights, the team will more than likely use both netminders this weekend.

Braylon Shmyr made his return to the Americans lineup on Wednesday night, and was -1 with no points. Shmyr has been out since training camp with a lower body injury.

Jesse Mychan has a four-game point streak for Allen, with two goals and four assists over that stretch. The native of Saskatoon, SK, leads the Americans in goals with nine, and is second on the team in points with 16.

The Americans are 3-1-0 this year against the Thunder with three straight wins in the season series.

Wichita has five players in double figures in scoring this season with Matteo Gennaro leading the way with 17 points. They are second overall in the Western Conference in points, seven behind the first place Americans.

