Oilers Win Second-Straight Game over Nailers

February 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Oilers extended their point streak to three games, defeating the Wheeling Nailers 3-2 at WesBanco Arena on Friday.

Wheeling scored less than three minutes into the game courtesy of Lawton Courtnall. The tally was the lone of the period, giving Wheeling a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Garret Cockerill answered 57 seconds into the middle period. Cockerill's first goal of the season was the earliest goal scored in a period this year for the Oilers. Cody Sylvester ripped a one-timer from the right circle at the 8:05 point, restoring the Nailers' lead at 2-1.

Alex Brooks scored his second of the season when he blasted a slapshot from the left circle to beat Francois Brassard on the low glove, tying things at 2-2. Danny Moynihan gave the Oilers their first lead with the game-winning goal 7:51 into the period, closing the scoring out at 3-2.

The Oilers continue their road trip next week, playing in Rapid City on Jan. 10, 11 and 12. All three games against the Rush will start at 8:05 CT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

