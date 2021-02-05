Oilers Win Second-Straight Game over Nailers
February 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Oilers extended their point streak to three games, defeating the Wheeling Nailers 3-2 at WesBanco Arena on Friday.
Wheeling scored less than three minutes into the game courtesy of Lawton Courtnall. The tally was the lone of the period, giving Wheeling a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
Garret Cockerill answered 57 seconds into the middle period. Cockerill's first goal of the season was the earliest goal scored in a period this year for the Oilers. Cody Sylvester ripped a one-timer from the right circle at the 8:05 point, restoring the Nailers' lead at 2-1.
Alex Brooks scored his second of the season when he blasted a slapshot from the left circle to beat Francois Brassard on the low glove, tying things at 2-2. Danny Moynihan gave the Oilers their first lead with the game-winning goal 7:51 into the period, closing the scoring out at 3-2.
The Oilers continue their road trip next week, playing in Rapid City on Jan. 10, 11 and 12. All three games against the Rush will start at 8:05 CT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.
--
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2021
- Third Period Comeback Gives Oilers 3-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Tendeck Blanks ECHL's Best on 31 Saves - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City Shuts out the Fuel in First of Two Meetings - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Win Second-Straight Game over Nailers - Tulsa Oilers
- Defenseman Cliff Watson Named Fuel Team Captain - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Weekend Preview February 5 & 6 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - February 5 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Former Calder Cup Champion, Long-Time Veteran Forward Jesse Schultz - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Game Preview: February 5, 2021 Utah at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Curtis Leonard Returns to Komets - Fort Wayne Komets
- Blades Look to Continue Winning Ways - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. IceMen, February 5 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Wichita at Allen - Allen Americans
- Rabbits Rally Late, Win in Overtime over Rays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.