Rapid City Shuts out the Fuel in First of Two Meetings

February 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - In the first meeting between the Indy Fuel and Rapid City Rush this season, the Fuel would not put a goal on the board, eventually getting shutout by the Rush on Friday night.

Dealing with a physical Rapid City team to start the game, Indy struggled to develop chances early. Although Indy would eventually outshoot the Rush 16-9 through 20 minutes they would go into the locker room trailing after Butrus Ghafari fired a wrist shot past Billy Christopoulos to earn the Rush a 1-0 lead.

Doubling their lead six minutes into the second period, Peter Quenneville jumped on a rebound and jammed the puck past Christopoulos. Earning a 5-on-3 power play toward the middle of the period, Indy would struggle to build momentum and put shots on Rapid City's net. With multiple point-blank chances throughout the period, the Fuel would not be able to beat Tendeck and go into the locker room down 2-0.

The Fuel would have to kill off a short 5-on-3 to start the period before taking another penalty in which they'd give up two shots on Christopoulos. Indy would have a long 5-on-3 of their own but would only get one shot through the 1:41 man advantage. Rapid City would shut out the Fuel through the third period again and eventually take the 2-0 win on Friday night.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.