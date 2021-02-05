Blades Look to Continue Winning Ways

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (12-5-0-0) look to continue their winning ways tonight against the Orlando Solar Bears (8-6-1-0) at Hertz Arena. With a .706 points percentage, the Blades currently sits second in the Eastern Conference behind Indy (.833). Orlando resides in fifth place in the conference with a .567 points percentage.

Friday will mark the ninth meeting of the year between Florida and Orlando. The Everblades hold the advantage in the series with a 6-2-0-0 record against the Bears this year and have won the last three meetings.

Everblades forward Michael Huntebrinker leads both sides in the season series with 12 points (7g-5a) in eight games. Huntebrinker currently sits tied for the league lead in goals (9) and ranks second in the ECHL in points with 18 (9g-9a). The Chesterfield, Missouri native also ranks first league-wide in power-play goals (5) and game-winning goals (3).

The Blades picked up two forwards during the week. Rookie Cole Sanford signed with the team on Monday. Sanford, 25, spent the last four years with the University of Alberta where he appeared in 88 games and accumulated 97 total points. Florida also brings back Hugo Roy. Roy played with the Everblades last season and put up 12 goals and 14 assists in 56 games.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to tonight's exciting game action on 99.3 ESPN, plus online at 993espn.com.

