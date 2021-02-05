Game Preview: Stingrays vs. IceMen, February 5 at 7:05 PM

February 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, February 5, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: After earning a point from their Thursday evening trip to the upstate, the South Carolina Stingrays return home Friday to close out three games in as many days with a tilt against the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum. SC started their week in the win column Wednesday with a 2-0 shutout victory over Greenville, before falling in overtime to the Swamp Rabbits 4-3 last night. Friday's matchup is the fourth of the season between the Rays and Icemen, with South Carolina having secured wins in the first three clashes. Last week Jacksonville split a pair of contests in Greenville with a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday before losing 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. South Carolina is holding third place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings, while Jacksonville is in sixth and attempting to work themselves back into a playoff position. The Rays currently rank fourth in the ECHL defensively, allowing 2.56 goals per game. Jacksonville is second on the penalty kill, discarding 89.3% of their opponents' chances on the man-advantage.

Scouting the Icemen: Through 15 games, Jacksonville is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 5-8-1-1 (.400). Forward Nick Saracino leads the club with 14 points in 14 games on four goals and 10 assists. His goal total is tied for the team lead with forwards Ara Nazarian (4g, 4a) and Jared VanWormer (4g, 3a). Returning forward Wacey Rabbit has posted seven points in nine games on two goals and five helpers. Defenseman Jason Binkley leads the teams' blueliners with four points on a goal and three assists in 14 games. In net, Kyle Keyser has played seven games and has a goals-against average of 3.06 along with a save percentage at 0.905.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, February 5, vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 10 vs. Florida, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 12 vs. Florida, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 13 vs. Florida, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 14 vs. Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.