Swamp Rabbits Sign Former Calder Cup Champion, Long-Time Veteran Forward Jesse Schultz

February 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have signed long-time veteran forward Jesse Schultz to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Schultz, 38, has over 1,000 professional games to his resume, won the Calder Cup in 2008, and spent the last three seasons with the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Schultz skated in 205 games from 2017-2020 with the Cyclones and totaled 219 points (65 goals, 154 assists). Prior to joining Cincinnati, the vet spent time in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Slovakia across three seasons.

With five ECHL seasons on his resume, the Strasbourg, Saskatchewan native previously skated with the Rapid City Rush and served as an alternate captain during the 2014-15 season. Schultz represented Rapid City for parts of five seasons and during the franchise's transition from the CHL to ECHL.

Schultz was a staple in the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose lineup from 2004-2007 before joining the Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves for the 2007-08 campaign. In five AHL seasons from 2004-2009, Schultz posted 251 points (112 goals, 139 assists) in 373 contests.

In the 2008 Calder Cup Playoffs, Schultz posted 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 24 playoff games, including four power play goals and two game-winners. Schultz scored twice in Game 3 of the 2008 Calder Cup Finals, including the eventual game-winner, to help his club to a commanding 3-0 series lead before capturing Calder in Game 6.

Prior to turning pro, Schultz is a former WHL Champion with the Kelowna Rockets and contributed five points (one goal, four assists) in four games during the 2003 Memorial Cup.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Saturday, February 6 for a 7 p.m. road meeting against the Jacksonville Icemen.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.