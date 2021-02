ECHL Transactions - February 5

February 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 5, 2021:

Florida:

Add Matt Petgrave, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve

Add Cole Sanford, F activated from reserve

Add Blake Winiecki, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Petgrave, D placed on reserve

Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve

Add Michael Huntebrinker, F assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Michael Huntebrinker, F loaned to Milwaukee

Add Arvin Atwal, D assigned by Milwaukee (remains on Injured Reserve)

Delete Arvin Atwal, D loaned to Milwaukee

Greenville:

Add Jesse Schultz, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jesse Schultz, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cliff Watson, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Nick Hutchison, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael McNicholas, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Wacey Rabbit, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Jacob Cederholm, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Ian McKinnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Marquardt, F placed on reserve

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Delete Christopher Brown, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Kansas City:

Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG

Delete Matt Greenfield, G placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Stephen Baylis, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Ryker Killins, D activated from reserve

Add Trey Bradley, F activated from reserve

Delete Yuri Terao, F placed on reserve

Delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve

Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Brady Tomlak, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Pelech, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve

Add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve

Delete Chantz Petruic, F placed on reserve

Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve

Delete Bryan Moore, F suspended by team

