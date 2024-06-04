Hot Rods Game Notes

June 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Sunday Split.... The Hot Rods dropped the series finale, 7-5 to the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Bowling Green Ballpark. The offense was led by Elis Barreat and Brayden Taylor home runs, but playing from behind, couldn't make up enough ground. Duncan Davitt tossed 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three in a no-decision.

Strong Starts... Bowling Green has yet to lose an opening game to a series this season. In opening situations this year, the Hot Rods are 9-0, including 4-0 on the road. The offense has collected a.284 batting average while the pitching has handled their business with a 2.43 ERA.

Settling In for The South.... The beginning of the 2024 season has held five SAL North Division opponents. Bowling Green faced Hudson Valley, Jersey Shore, Greensboro, Brooklyn, and Wilmington during the first two months of the season. On the road in North Carolina this week, Asheville is the third South Division team that the Hot Rods will take on, only facing Greenville and Winston-Salem (twice) to begin the campaign.

Striking out the SAL... RHP Trevor Martin gets the nod for the first game of the series in Asheville. He currently leads all SAL pitchers in strikeouts with 64. His teammate and fellow starter, Duncan Davitt, sits at fourth in the SAL with 58 strikeouts. They also mark the top two in the league in innings pitched, with Davitt leading the SAL with 54.2 innings, while Martin sits close behind with 52.0 innings.

