Join the Drive for PLAY BALL Weekend with Two Complimentary Events, June 14th and 15th

June 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Drive are excited to offer two complimentary events for boys and girls to participate in during PLAY BALL Weekend! Join the Greenville Drive for Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball's PLAY BALL Weekend at Fluor Field, Saturday, June 14th and Sunday, June 15th.

Up first on Saturday, June 14th the Drive are partnering with the City of Greenville Parks & Recreation department to host the local competition for MLB's Pitch, Hit and Run! Pitch, Hit and Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. This program is designed to provide youth with the opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball and softball skills.

Boys and girls have a chance to advance to the Major League Team Championships and to the MLB World Series. Proof of age and grade is required upon check-in.

The MLB Pitch, Hit, and Run at Fluor Field will take place from 10 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, June 14th, and is open to boys and girls ages 7 to 14.

On Sunday, June 15th, join the Greenville Drive players and coaches for a special kids clinic, free at Fluor Field. Open to boys and girls ages 5 to 12, this kids clinic will have you side-by-side with your favorite Drive players and coaches doing some favorite drills like - hitting, catching, throwing, baserunning, and infield/outfield.

The kids clinic will run from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and all participants will receive a complimentary ticket for the Drive's game later that day at 3:05 PM. And since it's Father's Day at Fluor Field, all kids will get to play catch on the field with their dad after the game!

The first 500 kids to arrive at Fluor Field for the clinic will receive a free Franklin wiffle ball and bat set!

In addition, the Drive have been selected as one of the participating teams for the Swing Match powered by Dimond Kinetics during PLAY BALL Weekend! Diamond Kinetics SmartMotion tech uses your phone's camera to match your swing motion with Drive players and your favorite MLB All-Stars.

PLAY BALL Weekend is baseball's signature youth engagement activity, and the impact of 150 Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball events on one weekend is helping grow the game of baseball!

