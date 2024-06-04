Tourists Drop Series Opener to Hot Rods
June 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 8-1 in their series opener Tuesday night. The Hot Rods have not lost the first game in any of their ten series all season. The Tourists are 5-5 in series openers this year.
Bowling Green scored three in the top of the first inning and that was enough for their starting pitcher Trevor Martin to feel comfortable. Martin pitched seven innings and struck out 14. The Tourists did push across a run against Martin in the fifth inning on three consecutive singles by Oliver Carrillo, Garret Guillemette, and Luis Encarnacion.
Asheville's arms did a nice job missing bats as well. The Hots Rods hitters struck out 13 times in the contest. Railin Perez pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and lowered his season ERA to 1.76.
The Tourists will look to even up the series with the Hot Rods on Wednesday. The Game Two matchup is slated for 6:35pm ET.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Drive Late Rally Clipped by Crawdads in 5-3 Loss - Greenville Drive
- Martin Sets Single-Game Record with 14 Strikeouts in 8-1 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Crawdads Race Past Drive 5-3 - Hickory Crawdads
- Hawkins, Lancellotti and Cornielly Throw First Nine-Inning No-Hitter in Cyclones' Franchise History - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Claws Walked-off in 10, Fall 2.5 Games Back of Greensboro - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Lonnie White Jr. Walks It off in Extra Innings to Take Game One Against the BlueClaws - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Tourists Drop Series Opener to Hot Rods - Asheville Tourists
- Renegades Thrash Blue Rocks, 10-2 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Blue Rocks' Road Trip Return Ends in 10-2 Loss - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Series Opener Between Emperors and Dash Postponed - Rome Emperors
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- BlueClaws Big Weekend Pushes Team Across 8.5 Million Fan Plateau - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Join the Drive for PLAY BALL Weekend with Two Complimentary Events, June 14th and 15th - Greenville Drive
- Francisco Alvarez to Join the Cyclones on Tuesday for MLB Rehab - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.