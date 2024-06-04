Tourists Drop Series Opener to Hot Rods

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 8-1 in their series opener Tuesday night. The Hot Rods have not lost the first game in any of their ten series all season. The Tourists are 5-5 in series openers this year.

Bowling Green scored three in the top of the first inning and that was enough for their starting pitcher Trevor Martin to feel comfortable. Martin pitched seven innings and struck out 14. The Tourists did push across a run against Martin in the fifth inning on three consecutive singles by Oliver Carrillo, Garret Guillemette, and Luis Encarnacion.

Asheville's arms did a nice job missing bats as well. The Hots Rods hitters struck out 13 times in the contest. Railin Perez pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and lowered his season ERA to 1.76.

The Tourists will look to even up the series with the Hot Rods on Wednesday. The Game Two matchup is slated for 6:35pm ET.

