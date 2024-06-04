Francisco Alvarez to Join the Cyclones on Tuesday for MLB Rehab

The New York Mets have announced that Francisco Alvarez will be joining the Cyclones on Tuesday to continue his MLB Rehabilitation Assignment. The 22-year-old has not played in the Big Leagues since April 19th due to a thumb injury. Alvarez underwent surgery on April 23rd to repair a ligament in his left thumb. He was batting.236 with one home run and eight RBI in 16 games at the time of his injury.

Alvarez will be making his first trip back to Brooklyn since 2021 when he had a standout season on Coney Island. He appeared in 84 games with the Cyclones in 2021 - more games than he played with any other minor league affiliate - and set a franchise mark with 22 home runs with the 'Clones at just 19 years old.

