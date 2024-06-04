Renegades Thrash Blue Rocks, 10-2

June 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, Del. - Behind an outstanding pitching performance by Jackson Fristoe and four home runs, the Hudson Valley Renegades blasted the Wilmington Blue Rocks 10-2 on Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium in the first game of an eight-game series.

Fristoe (1-2) threw a career-high 6.0 innings and did not allow a run while yielding just two hits, no walks and three strikeouts. In his last two starts, the right-hander has not allowed a run across 9.0 innings while giving up just two hits.

The Renegades took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against Jose Atencio when Jesus Rodriguez drove in Jared Serna with an RBI triple and scored on a Tyler Hardman RBI double.

Serna led off the top of the third with a solo home run off Atencio (0-3), kicking off a three-run inning. Jace Avina singled and Rodriguez walked after the homer, scored later in the inning on a Rafael Flores single and Garrett Martin fielder's choice groundout, respectively to grow the lead to 5-0. The long ball was Serna's South Atlantic League-leading 11th of the season.

Flores ripped a three-run home run down the right field line in the top of the fifth to break the game open and put the Renegades in front 8-0. Flores finished 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and a walk, and extended his hitting streak to nine straight games.

Hudson Valley tacked on two final runs in the top of the seventh on solo home runs by Hardman and Garrett Martin. Hardman finished 2-for-5 with two runs, a double, a home run and two RBIs. With his two RBIs, he now has 85 in a Renegades uniform, tying him with Spencer Henson for the club record. His 23 Hudson Valley homers are one shy of tying Henson's record.

Trent Sellers allowed two runs to score in the bottom of the eighth to narrow the lead to 10-2, but tossed the final 3.0 innings to pick up his first career save.

The Renegades and Blue Rocks continue their series with a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 4:45. Hudson Valley sends RHP Baron Stuart (2-1, 4.30) to the mound in the opener.

