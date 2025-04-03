Renegades & PSC Announce Heritage Financial Park Dining Menu for All Guests

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Professional Sports Catering (PSC) today announced a variety of enticing new menu options available to all Heritage Financial Park guests throughout the 2025 season.

The greatly-expanded food lineup is highlighted by a focus on local brands and flavors and ballpark favorites. New stands and partners for 2025 include the Gotham Deli, Maroon Girl Jamaican Cuisine, Hofmann's Sausage Company, Tostito's Taco Shack, Frito-Lay Chips, Liquid Fables, Industrial Arts Brewing Company, Blue Bunny Ice Cream, Rene's Popcorn Pavilion, and the Sweet Treats Dessert Cart. They are joined by returning partners including Dutchess Beer Distributors, Benmarl Winery, Eddie's Churro Factory, Dippin' Dots, Sloop Brewing Co., Hudson North Cider Co., Rockland Bakery, Hampton Farms Peanuts, and Velvet Llama.

Food and beverage operations at Heritage Financial Park are managed by Professional Sports Catering, which is led by General Manager Daniel Gregory, and Executive Chef Mark Woinoski, each entering their first full seasons overseeing the Park menu after starting their respective roles in 2024.

With several social gathering locations throughout the ballpark to enjoy food and drink, Heritage Financial Park is committed to enhancing the fan experience for all guests. Various locations all guests may visit include the Sloop Brewing Co. Beer Balcony (concourse level down right field line), Michelob Ultra Party Patio (concourse level behind first base grandstand, and The Valley (concourse level behind first base grandstand adjacent to Michelob Ultra Party Patio).

MAIN PLATES

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

**NEW in 2025** GOTHAM DELI

All-new at Heritage Financial Park in 2025 is the Gotham Deli, featuring New York-style deli favorites in a menu designed by Heritage Financial Park Executive Chef Mark Woinoski.

House-Smoked Pastrami Sandwich (NEW in 2025)

Homemade Corned Beef Sandwich (NEW in 2025)

Reuben (NEW in 2025): Traditional New York favorite piled high with house-made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Thousand Island Dressing served on toasted marble rye bread.

Italian Combo (NEW in 2025): Fresh-sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a Rockland Bakery submarine roll piled high with your favorite toppings.

Knish (NEW in 2025): Thin pastry dough filled with mashed potatoes and fried golden brown.

**NEW PARTNER in 2025** MAROON GIRL JAMAICAN CUISINE (Michelob Ultra Party Patio behind first base stands)

Maroon Girl Jamaican Cuisine has provided traditional, authentic Jamaican dishes to the Mid-Hudson Valley community since opening across the street from Heritage Financial Park at 1485 NY-9D, Suite B2 in the Stadium Plaza in Wappingers Falls, New York in March 2023.

Jerk Chicken (NEW in 2025)

Original Jamaican Beef Patty (NEW in 2025)

Spicy Jamaican Beef Patty (NEW in 2025)

Fried Plantains (NEW in 2025)

Jerk Wings (NEW in 2025)

**NEW PARTNER in 2025** HOFMANN'S SAUSAGE COMPANY HOT DOGS, BURGERS & SAUSAGES (Throughout the Park)

Since 1879, the Hofmann Sausage Company has been proudly handcrafting hot dogs, sausages, and more in the United States. What started as a regional favorite based out of Syracuse, New York on the premise of using quality cuts of meat and the best spice blends has grown with fans around the country who have a passion for the entire line.

German Franks (NEW in 2025)

100% All-Beef Burgers (NEW in 2025)

Italian Sausage (NEW in 2025): Available at Renegades Bistro and Third Base Concession Stand

Jalapeno and Cheddar Sausage (NEW in 2025): Available at Renegades Bistro

STOUFFER'S MACARONI & CHEESE (Third Base Concession Stand)

For over 100 years, STOUFFER'S®, a leader in frozen prepared entrées, has stood for high-quality, flavorful dishes. Their signature macaroni and cheese is renowned for its taste, and creaminess.

Classic Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Barbecue Chicken Mac & Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

**NEW PARTNER in 2025** TOSTITO'S TACO SHACK (Main Concourse near Third Base Breezeway)

Serving up delicious, customizable Mexican-inspired dishes with your choice of meat (pulled chicken or pulled beef), nacho cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapenos.

Tacos (Soft or Hard Shell)

Nacho Helmet: A ballpark favorite with a bed of Tostito's Tortilla Chips layered with your choice of meat, cheese and toppings served in a souvenir Renegades batting helmet.

Tostado Helmet (NEW in 2025)

DORITOS® Walking Taco (NEW in 2025): Inspired by the street food favorite, load up a bag of DORITOS® Nacho Cheese chips with your favorite toppings.

PROFESSIONAL SPORTS CATERING AT HERITAGE FINANCIAL PARK (House creations unless otherwise noted)

During the 2024 baseball season, Mark Woinoski, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America in nearby Hyde Park, New York, became the Executive Chef for PSC at Heritage Financial Park, where he helps oversee the culinary program for the entire venue, including general concessions, the WMCHealth Club Lounge, Suites and Catering. Chef Woinoski's extensive culinary career spans more than 25 years, having led kitchens at several restaurants and sports & entertainment venues including Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and the West Point Club.

Rosie Smashburger (Renegades Bistro) (NEW in 2025): All-beef patty with gorgonzola cheese crumbles and sharp cheddar served on a brioche bun.

Rascal Smashburger (First Base Concession Stand) (NEW in 2025): An Italian sausage patty topped with pepper jack cheese and pickled jalapeno peppers served on a brioche bun.

Chicken Tenders & Fries Basket (First Base Concession Stand)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (First Base Concession Stand)

Pizza by the Slice (Third Base Concession Stand): Plain cheese and pepperoni.

All-American Burger (Renegades Bistro): A thick 100% all-beef patty with your favorite fixings.

Ballpark Favorites (First Base Concession Stand): French Fries, Cheese Fries, Mozzarella Sticks, Soft Pretzels, Nachos, Fresh-Popped Popcorn, Cracker Jack, Assorted Chips and Candy, Cotton Candy, and Hampton Farms Peanuts.

Ballpark Favorites (Third Base Concession Stand): Soft Pretzels, Nachos, Fresh-Popped Popcorn, Cracker Jack, Assorted Chips and Candy, Cotton Candy, and Hampton Farms Peanuts.

SNACKS & DESSERTS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

EDDIE'S CHURRO FACTORY (Michelob Ultra Party Patio behind first base stands)

Eddie's Churro Factory is a New Windsor-based food truck serving delicious made-from-scratch churros and other treats throughout the Hudson Valley with a wide variety of unique flavors for over 10 years. Since 2023, Eddie's has been a staple at Heritage Financial Park and will be returning in 2025.

Churros

Mexican-Style Street Corn on the Cob

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

**NEW in 2025** RENE'S POPCORN PAVILION (Main concourse near Main Entrance Gate)

Classic, fresh-popped popcorn will be served every game during the 2025 season at the front gate with a popcorn seasoning station to customize your treat.

Fresh-Popped Popcorn (NEW in 2025): with seasoning station

**NEW PARTNER in 2025** BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM NOVELTIES (available in Rookie Mart Grab & Go)

For over 80 years, Blue Bunny has started with the best ingredients, like fresh milk sourced locally near their production facilities, so you get that fresh, farm-to-freezer taste in every bite. High-quality ingredients like these go into every one of their delicious frozen treats.

**NEW PARTNER in 2025** FRITO-LAY CHIPS (Throughout the Park)

A variety of your favorite snack chips to complete your meal or enjoy on their own.

**NEW in 2025** SUPERPRETZEL® BAVARIAN PRETZEL (First Base and Third Base Concession Stands)

Light and fluffy on the inside and distinctly flavorful, these classic Bavarian-style pretzels are a home run.

HAMPTON FARMS® PEANUTS (Throughout the Park)

Hampton Farms is America's #1 brand of in-shell peanuts, nurtured with care and attention from seed to shelf by the Hampton Farms family and their farmers. Hampton Farms' 100% USA-grown peanuts are a great snack to share at the ballpark.

FRIED DOUGH (First Base Concession Stand)

No need to wait for the Dutchess County Fair to get your fried dough fix. That perfect, sweet mix of crunchy on the outside, and soft and pillowy on the inside that has been pleasing generations.

DIPPIN' DOTS (Main concourse and Dessert Cart in The Valley)

The original and unbeatable flash-frozen ice cream sensation. Available in cup and souvenir mini-batting helmet sizes.

Dippin' Dots: Variety of flavors

**NEW in 2025** SWEET TREATS DESSERT CART (Located in The Valley)

Home-baked Cookies (NEW in 2025): Variety of flavors

Rockland Bakery Apple Cider Donuts

Dippin' Dots: Variety of flavors

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES/SPECIALTY DRINKS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

SIGNATURE HERITAGE FINANCIAL PARK BEER

Sloop Brewing Co. Renegades Lager: A crisp, refreshing and easy-drinking lager, perfect for a day at the ballpark. Available exclusively on tap at the Sloop Beer Balcony at Heritage Financial Park.

SIGNATURE YANKEES BEER (Throughout the Park)

Goose Island's New York Legendary Ale: A crisp, aromatic and fruity golden ale with brilliant clarity. Its slight sweetness from 2-row barley and wheat malts are balanced with light bitterness from Mt. Hood and Hallertau hops. Specially brewed for the New York Yankees in Baldwinsville, New York, and available in 25 oz. cans throughout the ballpark.

SLOOP BREWING COMPANY BEER BALCONY

One of the Mid-Hudson Valley's signature breweries, Sloop Brewing Company in Hopewell Junction, New York was established in 2011 in a garage in Poughkeepsie, vending beer at local farmer's markets, to become one of the nation's fastest-growing breweries.

Sloop Brewing Co. Juice Bomb NEIPA: Sloop's flagship juicy, hazy IPA. Hazy, golden, and always unfiltered. The low bitterness and late hopping showcase the citrusy, juicy notes of American hops. Tropical, resiny, and balanced. An upfront, easy drinking beer with real, intense hop flavor. Available on tap at the Sloop Beer Balcony and in 19.2 oz. cans throughout the ballpark.

Sloop Brewing Co. Sloop Cruiser Golden Ale (NEW in 2025): A light & crushable Golden Ale brewed with fresh, bright lemon peel. Vibes are high and the mood is just right with Sloop Cruiser: a beer brewed for cruisin' into the sunset or sippin' at a table with friends. Available on tap at the Sloop Beer Balcony and in cans at the Snack Shack Mobile Grab & Go.

Sloop Brewing Co. Sloop Pils: Pouring pale yellow with a fluffy white head, this classic, crisp pilsner is brewed with Noble hops and lightly kilned German malt for a medium-light body, a bold, floral bouquet, and a classically crisp pilsner finish. It's the beer your grandpa would have walked uphill both ways through the snow to drink at the bar-before beer all turned into national-macro-adjunct yellow water. Available on tap at the Sloop Beer Balcony and in cans at the Snack Shack Mobile Grab & Go.

SIGNATURE RENEGADES CIDERS

Based in Newburgh, New York, Hudson North Cider Company is one of the most-prominent local cideries and has collaborated with the Renegades on two signature ciders related to the Renegades' alternate identities of the Cider Donuts and Big Apples. Their apples are sourced from Minard Farms in Clintondale, Ulster County, New York.

Hudson North Cider Co. Cider Donuts: Renegades Cider Donut Cider, available at Heritage Financial Park for every Renegades home game. The Cider is light and refreshing, and tastes like apple pie, fall spices and donut batter. It is available in 16 oz. cans at the Sloop Brewing Company Beer Balcony, the Rookie Mart Grab & Go, the Snack Shack Mobile Grab & Go, Tostitos® Taco Shack, and First and Third Base Concessions Stands.

Hudson North Cider Co. Renegades Big Apples Cider (NEW in 2025): Renegades Big Apples Cider, all-new for 2025, is made with New Paltz apples in tribute to the all-new Big Apples identity set to debut on July 26. It is available in 19.2 oz. cans at the Sloop Brewing Company Beer Balcony, the Rookie Mart Grab & Go, the Snack Shack Mobile Grab & Go, and First and Third Base Concessions Stands.

**NEW PARTNER in 2025** LIQUID FABLES

Liquid Fables is a local canned cocktail company located on Main Street in Beacon, New York, crafting cocktails inspired by the legacy of the stories and fables which connect us to generations of past and future story-enthusiasts. Liquid Fables was created to celebrate the persistence and adaptability of stories. Each cocktail is crafted with a specific fable in mind to help spark your creative spirit and are perfect to sip, reminisce, and tell your own stories. Available exclusively in 355 ml cans in the Sloop Brewing Company Beer Balcony.

Tortoise & The Hare (NEW in 2025): Vodka cocktail with lemon and mint.

Three Billy Goats Gruff (NEW in 2025): Bourbon sweet tea lemonade cocktail.

Summer In A Can (NEW in 2025): Vodka sangria cocktail.

VELVET LLAMA

Created by professional bartenders with a curious spirit, Velvet Llama was created while dreaming up a way to bring people serious craft-quality cocktails that don't take themselves too seriously. The can you hold contains a premium-quality cocktail made with the finest ingredients.

Spicy Margarita: Made with jalapeno, organic lime, Mexican agave, and the highest-quality malt for a spicy margarita that is sweet, tart and of course, spicy.

Moscow Mule: Made with Nigerian ginger, organic lime, and the highest-quality malt for crisp and cool refreshment.

Espresso Martini: Made with Italian espresso beans, indulgent chocolate notes, and the highest-quality malt with a velvety smooth and creamy finish.

BENMARL WINES

Nestled in the lush green hills of Marlboro, New York, the 37-acre estate of Benmarl Winery overlooks the historic Hudson River Valley and lays claim as the oldest vineyard in America, and holds New York Farm Winery license No. 1. Their tireless commitment to quality and consistency has made them one of the premier wineries in the region. All are available at the Benmarl Wine Bar on the main concourse adjacent to the third base breezeway.

Chardonnay: Hints of oak with a round finish of Apple and Fig.

Red Slate: This Bordeaux Blend is made from Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon, all sourced in New York State. Medium-bodied and easy to drink, it makes a great table wine or everyday red. Look for notes of blackberry, cassis, and a touch of oak on the nose.

Dry Rose: Flavors of strawberries and cream, cranberry, soft acidity.

Marlboro Village Blush: Lime, orange blossom and tropical mango.

LOCAL HUDSON VALLEY CRAFT BEER

Newburgh Brewing Company Cream Ale: Originally brewed by ale breweries to compete with the surging popularity of lager beer, it remains a regional specialty in the Northeast United States. Newburgh's version is light-bodied and pale straw color, but uses no corn or rice as many of the original versions did. The result is a supremely malty and refreshing version of a style dear to our hearts. Available in 16 oz. cans in the Rookie Mart Grab & Go.

Newburgh Brewing Company NanoBoss NEIPA: Generously hopped with Citra, Cascade, Lemon Drop, Sorachi Ace, and Centennial, it's everything a hop-hunter loves about an IPA while still being wonderfully sessionable. Beautifully hazy straw in color, it's a bouquet of tropical fruit hop aromas, with a crisp & refreshing bitterness. Available in 16 oz. cans in the Rookie Mart Grab & Go.

Newburgh Brewing Company MegaBoss IPA: Newburgh's signature American IPA loaded with 8 different hop varieties, showcases a rich pineapple and tropical fruit aroma, with a flavor profile that very much follows that aromatic start, concluding with a lemon & herbal hop finish. Available exclusively on draft at the Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar.

Industrial Arts Brewing Company: Located on Fishkill Ave in Beacon, New York, Industrial Arts brews fresh, expressive American beers made for discerning drinkers within the Hudson Valley and beyond.

Frog Alley Brewing Company: Frog Alley Brewing Co. was established as the cornerstone of the Mill Artisan District in Schenectady, New York. The name is inspired by the Frog Alley's historical legacy as a minor league baseball team in Schenectady around the turn of the 20th century.

Old Klaverack Brewery and Hop Farm: Old Klaverack is a proud U.S. Veteran-owned business located in Hudson, New York. Started in 2015 out of a horse barn/garage, Old Klaverack has grown into one of the most-award-winning local breweries, with tasting rooms at both their hop farm and brewery in Hudson.

DOMESTIC BEER (available throughout the ballpark)

Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Michelob Ultra Zero (non-alcoholic)

IMPORTED BEER (available throughout the ballpark)

Stella Artois, Labatt Blue, Presidente

HARD SELTZERS & ICED TEAS (available throughout the ballpark)

Bud Light Hard Seltzer, Nutrl Watermelon, Nutrl Orange, Hoop Tea Hard Iced Tea, Surfside Vodka & Iced Tea

