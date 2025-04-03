Giveaways, Ticket Packages, and Affordable Fun on Tap for 2025 at Maimonides Park

April 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Catching the next generation of New York Mets stars isn't the only highlight of the upcoming 2025 season for the Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park.

Throughout the campaign, Cyclones' fans can enjoy a summer full of tremendous giveaways, affordable ticket packages, and incredible fun for patrons and families of all ages.

We know that spring baseball can bring chilly weather to the Coney Island boardwalk, so we are prepared to ensure you're bundled up to enjoy all the action from Maimonides Park as soon as the gates open on Opening Day. From April 4 until May 4, the Cyclones will offer a "Bundle Up Bundle" package that includes a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday field box ticket and one of three sweatshirts or jackets - a throwback pullover jacket, kids' multi-logo hoodie, or "The Dad" navy sweatshirt - for just $32.50.

Every Tuesday this season in Brooklyn will be a Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) Tuesday. When fans select an even number of tickets (2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, or 14) in any section for any Tuesday contest, they will be able to enjoy Cyclones baseball for the price of one! When purchasing online, simply select the "Cyclones Buy One" option, and when the drop-down appears, choose "Cyclones Get One Free" for every even-numbered seat!

Meal Deals are back at Maimonides Park for 2025. During every Thursday night home game, fans can enjoy dinner and a ballgame for just $25, or $28 if purchased on game day. Our Thursday Meal Deal ticket package includes your choice of a hot dog or chicken tenders, along with French fries, a fountain drink, or a 12 oz. beer. There are no worries for those with dietary restrictions, either! Kosher and vegan substitutes will always be available at the ballpark.

The Cyclones encourage fans to start their weekend plans with our "Fri-Yay" deal. Purchased online starting at $25 (or $28 on select premium nights), the Coney Island faithful can enjoy two domestic beers or seltzers, two fountain drinks, or two waters on us! All you need to do to redeem your offer is have your tickets scanned at the point of purchase. Our "Fri-Yay" offer is always valid for groups, and will come with a Cyclones cap! However, the offer cannot be added once tickets are purchased.

Saturday home games are a party fit for the Coney Island boardwalk! Join us for our Saturday Backyard Bash, including four drink vouchers for beer, seltzers, or mixed drinks, as well as unlimited soft drinks, one food item (hot dog, pretzel, peanuts, etc.), and a souvenir Cyclones cap! If you want to keep the party going, additional discounted drinks are available for just $5. The offer is just $44 for adults, and if you're under 21 or a designated driver, you can enjoy the festivities for $35.

Cyclones baseball is fun for all ages! We encourage those ages 5 to 14, and their parents, to sign up for our Kids Club to receive complimentary tickets to every Sunday home game with the purchase of an adult ticket. Additionally, Kids Club members will receive complimentary tickets to our Thursday, July 31, day game at noon. Members will also receive a fast pass to skip the lines for "Kids Run The Bases" following Sunday games, as well as an exclusive "I'm Amazin'" cap, membership card, and access to special events. Membership for our 2025 Kids Club is just $30 per member.

We are also introducing our exclusive club for Cyclones fans ages 60 and older with our Silver Sluggers program. The free membership features an exclusive membership card, discounted tickets for all weekday contests, and Silver Slugger Tuesdays. Every Silver Slugger Tuesday, members will be able to walk (or run) the bases postgame, meet players, enjoy a pre-game event at the Coney Island Sandbar, as well as receive discounts at the concession stands. Members will also be invited to an ice cream social, cocktail hours, and a chance to dance with the legendary PACEMAKERS. We will also hold a very special "Senior Olympics" on our Wednesday, April 9, contest at noon.

A Cyclones' baseball season would not be complete without giveaways, and boy, do we have breaking giveaway news for you! The legendary Seinfeld Night returns to Maimonides Park on Saturday, August 2, at 6 p.m., and ALL fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead upon entrance. Items will be distributed per person, not per ticket. Seinfeld Night also includes our annual special appearance bobblehead, Del Boca Brooklyn rooftop, and Backyard Bash ticket packages.

Manager Gilbert Gómez and the Brooklyn Cyclones open the 2025 season on Coney Island at Maimonides Park on Friday, April 4, at 6:40 p.m. against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Single-game, group, full-season, partial-season, and premium tickets are all currently available by calling or texting 718-37-BKLYN or by logging on to brooklyncyclones.com.

