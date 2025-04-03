A Look at New Food & Drink Items for BlueClaws Games this Season

April 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







Let's take a look at some of the new food items that will be offered at ShoreTown Ballpark this season! Fire Pits

Each of these items are built for five people. Each Fire Pit outing comes with five tickets and your own private Fire Pit. Click here for more information.

Buffalo Chicken Mac N' Cheese Bucket

Specialty Ballpark Food Buckets - choose between a bucket of hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, or chicken tenders; each comes with fries as well

Smore's Dipper

Novelty Ice Creams Smokie's Sausage and Dogs (behind Section 113)

Pork Roll Hot Dog - footlong hot dog topped with Pork Roll and Cheese

Mac Attack Dog - footlong hot dog with special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions

Corn Dog - footlong hot dog topped with queso fresco, red onion, and charred corn Marinella's Pizzeria

The Crust Station by Marinella's is open next to Shore Town Soft Serve down the right field line. Click here for more information. ShoreTown Tacos

Taco Sampler - one beef taco, one pork carnitas taco, and one chipotle chicken taco

Walking Taco - build your own taco in a bag of Doritos...nachos without the mess!

High Noon ready-to-drink tequila cocktails Blue Wave Bar

Click here for more, and a full menu, on the Blue Wave Bar, which is located on the Suite level and open throughout the game for any fan!

Mac N' Cheese Bites

Fried Pickles

Mini Corn Dogs

Pizza Bagel

Crab Cake Platter

Raspberry-Vanilla Cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

Mini Churros Taylor Pork Roll Stand

This stand opened last year and is now located down the first base line behind Section 101.

Jersey Burger - pork roll, egg and cheese, on a bagel Suites & Party Decks

Looking to book a hospitality outing for your next event, party, or special occasion? Click here for more.

Cake Pops

Dessert Cart Funnel Cake Stand

The Funnel Cake Stand is located on the third base concourse behind Section 115.

Fried Oreos Grab And Go

The Grab and Go stand is located on the third base concourse behind Section 111.

This stand will now have an updated menu of non-alcoholic beverages and grab-and-go snacks. ShoreTown Sips

This new stand is on the concourse behind home plate.

Ready-to-drink cocktails including Dogfish Head, High Noon, Surfside, Sun Cruiser, and seasonal specials Sand Bar

This has moved closer to the field so fans can watch the game while waiting in line or stay at the bar to catch an inning without missing a minute of the action. Picnics

Click here for more on BlueClaws picnic outings.

A new exclusive bar cart has been added to picnic areas so picnic ticket holders can enjoy a full bar experience without leaving the picnic area (this has to be ordered in advance through the Food & Beverage Department).

Tickets to all BlueClaws 2025 home games are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.