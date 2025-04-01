Renegades Homestand Preview - April 4-6, 2025

April 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are excited to release a detailed look at all the happenings at Heritage Financial Park on Opening Weekend of the 2025 season, beginning on Friday, April 4.

The Renegades open the season at home for the second time since 2016, with the team also beginning the year at Heritage Financial Park in 2023. This is the first time since 2021 that the Renegades have started the season playing the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Opening Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year, and I'm looking forward to everything we have planned to celebrate the start of the 2025 season," said Renegades General Manager Tom Denlinger. "I'm very excited to welcome our fans back to finding their fun at Heritage Financial Park this weekend."

Friday, April 4 - Opening Night - 7:05 p.m. first pitch

The 2025 Renegades season begins with the first Fireworks Friday of the season at Heritage Financial Park. Gates open to all fans at 5:30 p.m., coinciding with the start of the first Michelob Ultra Concert Series performance of the year with Mike Mack providing live music for guests. Special on-field Opening Day festivities begin with ceremonial first pitches at 6:29 p.m.

For Opening Night only, the Renegades are running a special group ticket package consisting of 20 Reserved tickets, 10 Parking Passes, and 15% off coupons for the Den Pro Shop for all guests, a value of over $380 for just $200 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited amounts of these packages are available. Interested parties can contact a Renegades Ticket Representative to reserve their Opening Night Package.

Saturday, April 5 - Golf Night - 5:05 p.m. first pitch

The festivities continue on Saturday, April 5 with the first Giveaway Saturday of the season. In celebration of Golf Night, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Renegades Golf Ball presented by CSEA. Additionally, three lucky fans will have the opportunity to win $10,000 in a postgame Hole In One contest. Fans can enter to win a chance to be one of the contestants to come down on the field and chip a hole-in-one for an opportunity to win $10,000.

Sunday, April 6 - Pet Appreciation Day - 2:05 p.m. first pitch

Opening Weekend wraps up on Sunday with the first Sunday Family Funday of the season. As with every Sunday home game at Heritage Financial Park, April 6 will be the first Bark in the Park of the season, with fans encouraged to bring their dogs to the game, as well as featuring a postgame Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Members of Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union receive a free ticket to every Sunday game as part of their membership, and will be allowed to line up first for Kids Run the Bases.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.

