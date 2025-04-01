Seven Top 30 Prospects Highlight Cyclones' 2025 Preliminary Roster

April 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - in collaboration with the New York Mets, the Brooklyn Cyclones have announced their preliminary roster for the 2025 South Atlantic League campaign. The initial 33-man squad features 19 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders, and four outfielders, including seven of the Mets' top 30 prospects as ranked by MLB.com. Headlining the group are OF Carson Benge (No. 3), LHP Jonathan Santucci (13), INFs Boston Baro (14) and Jacob Reimer (21), C Chris Suero (22), OF Eli Serrano III (23), and C Ronald Hernández (27).

Familiar faces make up a significant portion of the roster, with 21 players returning from the 2024 squad. Notably, RHP Dakota Hawkins - who pitched the franchise's first nine-inning no-hitter win last June - returns to anchor the pitching staff. Other returning starters include RHPs Saúl García, Noah Hall (2024 Opening Day starter), Austin Troesser, and LHP Zach Thornton. The bullpen sees the return of RHPs Jace Beck, Eduardo Herrera, Ryan Lambert, Layonel Ovalles, Ben Simon, Alfred Vega, and standout LHP Ryan Ammons, who posted a 1.33 ERA in 2024. RHP* Brian Metoyer* also returns after missing the last two seasons with injury.

The infield also sees key returnees, including Jefrey De Los Santos, who led the team in doubles (19) last season, and D'Andre Smith, who hit .292 over the final 26 games of 2024. INFs Estarling Mercado and Kevin Villavicencio round out the returning core.

Brooklyn welcomes 10 newcomers to the roster, including seven members of the Mets' 2024 draft class: Benge (1st round), Santucci (2nd), Serrano (4th), Lambert (8th), RHP Brendan Girton (10th), Levittown, N.Y. native INF Nick Roselli (11th), and RHP R.J. Gordon (13th).

Also on the Cyclones' initial roster are OF Troy Schreffler Jr. and C Onix Vega, who have appeared as visitors at Maimonides Park for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Wilmington Blue Rocks, respectively. OF Diego Mosquera and RHP Dylan Ross, who earned the win for the Mets in their Spring Breakout matchup with the Washington Nationals, round out the preliminary group of players.

Gilbert Gómez, who led the Cyclones to a 65-67 mark in 2024, returns for his second season as manager. Eduardo Núñez is back on the coaching staff as bench coach, while Jordan Kraus and Bryan Muñiz join as the pitching and hitting coach, respectively.

The support staff includes head athletic trainer Kylie Horton, assistant athletic trainer Brandon Harrist, strength coach Beaux Bonvillain, mental skills coach Terrance Tatum, baseball analytics coordinator Koby Bernstein, baseball tech and video coordinator Jordan Coleman, clubhouse attendant Joaquin Lugo, and bullpen catcher Joseph Tellez.

The Cyclones open the 2025 season at Maimonides Park with a three-game set against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Friday, April 4, at 6:40 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. For single-game, full-season, partial-season, group, and premium tickets, visit brooklyncyclones.com or call or text 718 - 37 - BKLYN.

