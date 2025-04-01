Six Rays Top 30 Prospects Headline Hot Rods Roster

April 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are thrilled to announce their roster for the upcoming 2025 season. Bowling Green Ballpark will be the home to six of the Tampa Bay Rays top 30 prospects to start the new campaign as the Hot Rods begin their journey for the franchise's fifth championship in the last seven years.

The team will be led by third-year manager Rafy Valenzuela. During his first two seasons, Valenzuela has guided the Hot Rods to a 144-111 record, ending 2024 with a South Atlantic League Championship. He will be rejoined by second-year staffers that include bench coach Perry Roth, hitting coach Braxton Martinez, and athletic trainer Ruben Santiago. New additions to the staff this year includes pitching coach Steve Merrimen and strength and conditioning coach Grace Cullen.

Bowling Green's roster is headlined by six prospects that rank in the top 30 for the Tampa Bay Rays heading into the 2025 season. The prospects in the rankings include Aidan Smith (No. 6), Santiago Suarez (No. 9), Gary Gill Hill (No. 12), Adrian Santana (No. 19), Émilien Pitre (No. 23), and Dylan Lesko (No. 28)

Overall, the Hot Rods return 19 players that spent a portion of the previous season in Bowling Green. There are nine familiar faces on the pitching staff with Adam Boucher, Derrick Edington, TJ Fondtain, Marcus Johnson, Jackson Lancaster, Chandler Murphy, Gerlin Rosario, and Jack Snyder coming back.

Ten hitters who played either in the regular season or postseason will reappear this year as well. Bryan Broecker, Raudelis Martinez, Hunter Haas, Mac Horvath, Blake Robertson, Ryan Spikes, Jhon Diaz, and Noah Myers played for the Hot Rods during the 2024 season. Pitre and Smith were both added for Bowling Green's playoff run.

The Hot Rods will also host 10 new players this summer. Seven fresh arms join Bowling Green's staff, including Drew Dowd, Garrett Edwards, Gill Hill, TJ Nichols, Hayden Snelsire, Suarez, and Chris Villaman. There will also be three new hitters seeing Bowling Green Ballpark for the first time with Daniel Vellojin, Tony Santa Maria, and Santana.

