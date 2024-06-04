Blue Rocks' Road Trip Return Ends in 10-2 Loss

After two weeks on the road, the Wilmington Blue Rocks made their long-awaited return to their home field against the Hudson Valley Renegades. Unfortunately for Wilmington, they started off the first game of an eight-game series with a 10-2 loss.

The Renegades got their offense going early in the first inning. It began with an error by Viandel Pena that allowed Roc Riggio to reach first. After Jared Serna reached on a fielder's choice, Jesus Rodriguez hit an RBI triple to score Serna from first. Tyler Hardman followed up Rodriguez's triple with a double, making it a 2-0 ball game.

The Renegades struck again in the third inning with a Serna home run to make it 3-0. This was Serna's fourth home run against Wilmington in his fourth game against the Rocks this season.

Hudson Valley continued to apply pressure in this inning. After a Jace Avina single, a Rodriguez walk, and a Hardman single scored another run for Hudson Valley, Rafael Flores grounded into a fielder's choice to score the final run of the inning, extending the lead to 5-0.

Hudson Valley added more runs in the fifth inning with a Flores three-run home run, advancing the lead to 8-0.

The Renegades put another run on the board in the seventh inning when Hardman hit a home run to center field. Garrett Martin also hit an opposite-field blast to push the score to 10-0.

The Blue Rocks avoided being held scoreless by plating their first run in the bottom of the eighth. It started with a Gavin Dugas double, followed by an Elijah Nunez single to make it first and third with one out. A fielder's choice error allowed Dugas to score. Pena then hit into a fielder's choice but also got an RBI, closing the gap slightly to 10-2.

Wilmington's starting pitcher, Jose Aciendo, struggled in this game, allowing eight earned runs over five innings.

Blue Rocks relievers, Chance Huff and Jaren Zinn, combined for four strikeouts, two earned runs, three hits, and one walk.

The Blue Rocks will play a doubleheader against the Renegades tomorrow, with the first pitch set to take place at 5:00 p.m.

