2024 Holiday Packages on Sale Now

November 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







Our popular holiday packages are back for the 2024 holiday season! Choose from four packages to place under the Christmas tree for the Blue Rocks fan in your life to enjoy! Package items range from certificates that can be used for tickets and throwing out a First Pitch to a variety of Blue Rocks and Mr Celery merchandise to suit the whole family! Adult First Pitch Package

Our most popular package is BACK for the 2024 holiday season! Get warmed up to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before a 2025 Blue Rocks home game! This exclusive package also includes a fitted BR Cap and a $20 gift card that can be used in the team store or at the concessions stands!

You can also upgrade you first pitch package and receive a Mr. Celery hoodie instead of the cap for only an additional $18! Mr. Celery Package

Give a unique gift for the Mr. Celery fan on your holiday list! This package includes a gray Mr. Celery crewneck sweatshirt, your choice of cap, and a $20 gift card that can be used in the team store or at the concessions stands!

Add some extra holiday cheer! You can also add a Mr. Celery novelty pack - which includes a magnet, a decal and a Celery baseball for only $15! WOO HOO! Junior Blue Rocks Kids Club

Back just in time for the holidays, the Junior Blue Rocks Kids Club is the perfect gift for the little slugger on your list! The package contains limited-edition club gifts, tickets to select Sunday home games, exclusive member-only events, a membership card and more!

When you purchase a Junior Blue Rocks membership for the holidays, you'll receive a special certificate that entitles the recipient to claim their package once everything is ready in the spring! Voucher Books

Perfect for the die-hard baseball fan on your list! Voucher books include tickets for up to 10 2025 home games! In addition, voucher book recipients will also receive a complimentary ticket to Opening Night, exclusive discounts in the team store, a limited-edition season gift and more! Gift Cards

If you've got someone on your holiday shopping list who is impossible to buy for, look no further! Our gift cards can be used in the team store to purchase souvenirs and merchandise or at any of the concessions stands inside the ballpark!

The USPS published deadline to have your package shipped in state and receive it in time for Christmas is December 17th at noon. You can also order and pick up your package here at the ballpark. The deadline for in-stadium pickup is December 20th at 4 p.m.

