Mr. Celery Voted #2 Mascot in All of Minor League Baseball

March 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks are thrilled to announce that one of their beloved mascots, "Mr. Celery," has been voted the best minor league mascot in the eastern United States and the second-best mascot in all of Minor League Baseball by USA Today and 10Best.com in their fan voting campaign. This national recognition highlights the energy, spirit, and joy Mr. Celery brings to Blue Rocks fans at Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Mascots have long played a key role in making ballpark experiences unforgettable. Whether it's engaging with kids, entertaining the crowd, or celebrating the team, they provide funny moments, one-of-a-kind experiences, and unforgettable memories, all while bringing enthusiasm and excitement to every home game.

"Entertaining our guests, bringing heaping helpings of joy to the ballpark, and creating cherished memories for our fans are what we do at the ballpark," said Blue Rocks' owner Dave Heller. "Mr. Celery does that better than just about anyone and for him to be voted the best mascot in the entire eastern U.S. is an honor worth celebrating. We're planning a huge Celeryfest for later this Spring and I hope all of the Celery Stalkers and Blue Rocks fans across the region will join us. For those who can't wait, Opening Night is Tuesday, April 8th, and Mr. Celery will be there, excited to see everyone."

Known for his dance moves when celebrating each run the Blue Rocks score, Mr. Celery otherwise remains a man of mystery. The only opportunity fans have to catch a glimpse of him is to attend a Blue Rocke game at Frawley Stadium!

"Part of Mr. Celery's allure is that he's only seen after a Blue Rocks run scores," said Blue Rocks general manager Liz Welch. "He's never on the concourse and he doesn't do public appearances, so it's all very mysterious. You just never know what that guy is up to while he's waiting in the tunnel for his next chance to celebrate!"

Celery-mania takes over the ballpark each season during the team's annual "Celerybration" game. Scheduled for Saturday, July 19 this season, the team plans to continue the tradition of celebrating all things Mr. Celery. From dance-offs to celery-themed snacks, and everything in between, it's one of the most popular nights of the year. In addition, fans have plenty of green merchandise and novelty items to choose from in the JP Morgan Chase Quarry Team Store, giving everyone the opportunity to take a Mr. Celery souvenir home with them!

Fans can catch Mr. Celery in action for the very first time in 2025 at the Blue Rocks' upcoming home opener on Tuesday, April 8! First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.