YES Network & the Gotham Sports App to Air Six Renegades Games in 2025

March 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will have a package of six games televised live on the YES Network and streamed live on The Gotham Sports App during the 2025 season. YES is the exclusive regional media home of the New York Yankees.

The 2025 Renegades on YES schedule is as follows:

Date/Time - Opponent - Affiliate

Wednesday, April 30, 11:05 a.m. - Jersey Shore BlueClaws - Philadelphia Phillies

Thursday, May 1, 6:05 p.m. - Jersey Shore BlueClaws - Philadelphia Phillies

Tuesday, July 1, 6:35 p.m. (tape delay) - Brooklyn Cyclones - New York Mets

Wednesday, July 23, 12:05 p.m. - Rome Emperors - Atlanta Braves

Thursday, July 24, 6:35 p.m. - Rome Emperors - Atlanta Braves

Thursday, August 7, 6:35 p.m. - Brooklyn Cyclones - New York Mets

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to showcase more Renegades baseball on the YES Network and The Gotham Sports App in the 2025 season," said Joe Vasile, Director, PR & Broadcasting for the Renegades. "This is a great chance for Yankees fans to be introduced to the team's top prospects and future stars of the game and get to see them play. We are looking to showcasing not only their talents, but also our beautiful venue, Heritage Financial Park, and our Mid-Hudson Valley region to a wide audience."

The broadcast will feature the Renegades broadcast team of Vasile and Jordy Fee-Platt. The games will be available on the YES Network and on The Gotham Sports App throughout YES' regional coverage territory (New York State, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey) via video providers, as well as direct subscription.

The Gotham Sports App is available for download on iOS, Android, Google TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Vizio, Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV.

