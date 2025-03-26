Rangers Announce 2025 Spartanburgers Preliminary Roster

March 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, SC - In partnership with the Texas Rangers, the Hub City Spartanburgers have announced their preliminary roster for the inaugural 2025 season. The Spartanburgers begin the campaign with five of the Rangers' top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline, and the Rangers' top three draft picks from 2024.

The 30-man roster is made up of 17 pitchers and 13 position players. Hub City welcomes 17 players who finished their 2024 season with the High-A (now Low-A) Hickory Crawdads; nine of the new Spartanburgers wrapped up their 2024 campaigns with the now-defunct Down East Wood Ducks. Two Spartanburgers join the team from last year's season-ending Double-A Frisco roster.

Five Spartanburgers were tabbed as top 30 prospects in the Rangers organization by MLB Pipeline, and six made Baseball America's Preseason Top 30 list. Catcher Malcolm Moore, 2024 first-round draft choice, is the highest-rated Hub City player in both publications, coming in at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. Both publications also view outfielder Dylan Dreiling, the Rangers' second-round pick in 2024, as a top 10 prospect. Infielder Casey Cook, who played collegiately at UNC-Chapel Hill, was the Rangers' third-round pick in 2024, and ranks at No. 25 on Baseball America's index.

The Rangers' new High-A affiliate is led by manager Chad Comer, who remains on the top step after two years as the manager of the Hickory Crawdads. Hitting coach Drew Sannes, pitching coach Julio Valdez and development coaches Elevys Gonzalez and Jay Sullenger round out the staff.

Hub City opens the season April 4 on the road, with three games against the Aberdeen IronBirds, High-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Spartanburgers then travel to Delaware to face the Nationals' High-A Affiliate, the Wilmington Blue Rocks, in a six-game series. Opening Night at Fifth Third Park is April 15 against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

