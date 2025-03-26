Tourists' 2025 Opening Day Roster Finalized

March 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE - The Houston Astros Minor League Development Department has made official the Asheville Tourists 2025 Opening Day roster. A total of 30 players, 17 pitchers and 13 position players, will trek out to the mountains of Western North Carolina nestled in the Blue Ridge strip.

The Tourists were given six of the Astros' top 30 prospects to begin the campaign. Those names include C Walker Janek (4), RHP Anderson Brito (7), OF Joseph Sullivan (13), INF Chase Jaworsky (14), OF Kenni Gomez (19) and RHP Juan Bello (25).

In addition to Janek, Sullivan and Jaworsky, five additional players are rostered who were taken in the first 10 rounds of the MLB draft: RHP Brett Gillis, RHP Andrew Taylor, LHP Nick Swiney, OF Cam Fisher and OF Tyler Whitaker. Filling the rest of the position players include Trevor Austin, Will Bush, Cristian Gonzalez, Jose Gonzalez, Garret Guillemette, Alejandro Nunez and Drew Vogel.

Rounding out the depth-loaded pitching staff, Asheville will also be armed by Edinson Batista, Amilcar Chirinos, Jose Guedez, Colby Langford, Hudson Leach, Matthew Linskey, Alain Pena, Railin Perez, Julio Rodriguez, Yeriel Santos, Derek True and Manuel Urias.

Returning to the Asheville faithful are 14 players who suited up for the club in 2024. It will be the first time in a Tourists uniform for the 16 others.

Slated to open the year with a road weekend series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Tourists will begin the 2025 stint on April 4 at First National Bank Field with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. After finalizing the three-game set, Asheville will return to McCormick Field and celebrate 101 years of professional baseball on April 8 at 6:35 p.m. ET, beginning a six-game series against the Greenville Drive.

Tickets for the home opener and the 2025 season can be purchased online at TouristsTickets.com. For more information, visit the Asheville Tourists Box Office or TheAshevilleTourists.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.