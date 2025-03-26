Dash New Ownership Announces Major Stadium Upgrades for 2025

March 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash announced on Tuesday that the team has invested in a variety of brand-new fan experiences and upgrades at Truist Stadium for the 2025 season.

The most notable of these includes a Dash-funded, $2 million state-of-the-art LED videoboard that will debut in June of 2025. This will be the first time an upgrade has been made to the videoboard in Truist Stadium history. The new video board will not only be 147% larger but also has increased the number of pixels and refresh rate which takes the board from standard definition to ultra-high-definition.

"The videoboard has been in need of an upgrade since I arrived in 2021. We are ecstatic to showcase the new capabilities to fans and increase what has become a best-in-class show," said Dash President and General Manager Brian DeAngelis. "This will open several doors for us to further engage with our fans by way of our in-game content as well as on-field promotions and overall visibility."

Large groups seated in the Lowes Foods Landing and Dash Pad in right field will enjoy a seamless experience getting food and drinks thanks to a new serving station. The structure in right field is covered by a roof and has two separate serving lines.

"As the popularity of the Lowes Foods Landing and Dash Pad has grown, we were in need of a new service area to best service those guests," said DeAngelis. "This new structure is going to do just that for our fans in the Lowes Foods Landing and Dash Pad-twice the serving lines means cutting wait time in half, which means more time to enjoy Dash baseball."

Just outside the Lowes Foods Landing is the brand-new Dash Delights Concession Stand, which will give all fans even more of a variety of ballpark fare and easier access to concessions near the first base side Truist Stadium. Dash Delights will serve several of the 10+ unique new food items for 2025. In addition to Dash Delights, the team has enhanced the third base concession stand which will now be called South Side Concessions. This upgrade will give fans on the left field lawn and down the third base line easier access to their favorite ballpark items.

"These new stadium upgrades are an extension of major projects such as the LED wall in left field, the Foothills Flight Deck, and the Lost Worlds Biergarten," said DeAngelis. "The Dash will continue to self-fund upgrades to increase the fan experience as Truist Stadium continues to be nationally recognized as an industry leader in fan experience."

Opening Day is slated for April 8th at 6:30 PM ET against the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

