Blue Rocks End Their 2024 Home Regular Season with a Convincing 7-1 Win

September 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Wilmington Blue Rocks handled the Aberdeen IronBirds 7-1 in their final home game of the season on Sunday, September 1st.

The same pitching matchup was seen earlier in the week as Riley Cornelio took the mound for Wilmington and Aberdeen had Levi Wells on the bump.

Cornelio faltered first in the top of the second, when Aneudis Mordan tripled home Anderson De Los Santos to capture the 1-0 lead.

The flood gates opened against Wells in the third for the Blue Rocks. Six singles in the inning, highlighted by two from Branden Boissiere led to a six-run inning. Boissiere had two RBIs in the frame, followed by Joe Naranjo, Cayden Wallace, Jared McKenzie and Murphy Stehly each with one en route to securing the 6-1 lead.

Wells was forced out of the contest early for the second time this week, giving up six runs in both contests he pitched. Today, leaving with two outs in the third, after leaving Tuesday making his way through the third.

Onix Vega drove home Armando Cruz with a single off of Nester German in the sixth to push the lead to 7-1 for Wilmington.

Cornelio ended the contest on a fantastic note, not allowing a run over his final five innings, and was never even in much trouble to give up another. He ended his performance after seven innings, allowing eight hits, one earned run, walking one batter, and striking out seven.

The 7-1 lead held for the rest of the game, handing Wilmington the series win 4-2 and ending their last home stand in a packed ballpark with a solid win.

