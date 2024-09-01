Riggio's Grand Slam Keys 'Gades, Claws Fall 6-2 on Sunday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Roc Riggio blew open a 2-1 game with a sixth inning grand slam and Hudson Valley topped the BlueClaws 6-2 on Sunday afternoon in the regular season finale at ShoreTown Ballpark. Aidan Miller tied a BlueClaws record with five hits in the loss.

The BlueClaws dropped the final two of the six game series with Hudson Valley, splitting the series with the Renegades. With the loss, Jersey Shore is now three games back of Hudson Valley with just six games left in the regular season.

Hudson Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning off Braydon Tucker. Josh Moylan's SAC fly made it 10- and with two outs, Jackson Castillo added an RBI double.

Jersey Shore starter Braydon Tucker (3-2) went 3.2 innings and gave up two runs. Gunner Mayer came on in the fourth with two men on base and got George Lombard to fly out to end the inning.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run from Aidan Miller, his sixth with Jersey Shore. It was also Miller's third hit of the day.

The top of the sixth, however, was when Hudson Valley blew the game open. Trey Dillard walked the first three batters. Paxton Thompson then came and gave up a grand slam to Roc Riggio to give Hudson Valley a 6-2 lead. It was Riggio's second home run in as many days, and the second Renegades grand slam in the series.

Jersey Shore got one back in the seventh on an RBI single from Keaton Anthony.

Miller's five hit game - he had two doubles and a home run - tied the BlueClaws club record for hits in a game. He is the 11th to do so, and second this year (William Bergolla).

Harrison Cohen was the winning pitcher, throwing a scoreless third after Brian Hendry threw two scoreless innings.

The BlueClaws head to Aberdeen on Tuesday for the final series of the regular season.

