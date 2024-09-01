Renegades Game Notes

September 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (67-57, 34-25) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (70-55, 32-27)

RHP Brian Hendry (1-0, 0.66 ERA) vs. RHP Braydon Tucker (3-2, 3.48 ERA)

| Game 125 | Road Game 65 | Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

FINAL STRETCH: With seven games to go in the regular season, the Renegades hold a two-game lead in the SAL North over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in the second half. They play a crucial series with Jersey Shore this week, before returning home to host Asheville for the final series of the regular season. HV is looking to make the playoffs for the second straight year and sixth time in the past eight seasons.

MAGIC NUMBER 7: The Renegades magic number to clinch a playoff berth is down to seven with seven games left. Any combination of Renegades wins and Jersey Shore losses for the remainder of the season clinches the North Division Second Half title for the Gades. In the first three seasons of the High-A East/SAL era of Renegades baseball, the club has won two SAL North Division Championships (2021 & 2023).

ROAD STRUGGLES: Hudson Valley is 7-17 in its last 24 road games. After a win on Saturday, the Renegades will look for a series split today in Jersey Shore, where they are now 2-9 this season. The Renegades took three of the first four games on the road at Maimonides Park in their last road series, but had to settle for a series split. This season, Hudson Valley is just 23-39 (.371) overall away from Heritage Financial Park, the worst record in the SAL North. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 (.621) on the road.

'GADES ARE HOT: WIth a win on Saturday, the Renegades are 22-9 (.710) in their last 31 games. The Renegades finished 11-1 at home against Wilmington this season. Hudson Valley has won 16 of its last 19 games at Heritage Financial Park, including a six-game sweep of Jersey Shore and seven-game sweep of Wilmington. The Renegades have a 24-6 record at home in the second half.

THE NEW GUYS: Over the last three weeks, new additions to the Renegades have a provided a spark offensively. In his first ten High-A games, Brendan Jones has been on base 17 times. Jones hit a grand slam on Thursday night, driving in five runs. He has two long balls, eight walks and seven stolen bases already in High-A. Coby Morales has 14 hits in his first 10 games with the Renegades and has seven RBIs and seven runs scored. Jackson Castillo has been stellar in his first three weeks. Castillo was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored on Saturday, reaching base safely four times. He is hitting .286 and has 15 RBIs in 14 games with the Renegades. The College of Southern Nevada product has a hit in nine of 14 games at the High-A level.

ALL THEY DO IS WIN: Since the start of the 2012 season, the Hudson Valley Renegades have an incredible .571 winning percentage, the second-best in MiLB behind only Bowling Green (.574) among active teams (min. 800 games). The third-place team, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, sports a .551 winning percentage.

MARTIN MASHING: Garrett Martin had a remarkable series at the plate vs Wilmington, earning him SAL Player of the Week. In seven games, Martin was 8-for-21 with three home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs, 10 runs scored, and eight walks. The Renegades outfielder reached base an astounding 17 times in the series. Martin has 20 hits in his last 18 games (since 8/13), batting .345/.466/.655 in that span. Martin was the first Renegades player to win a SAL Weekly Award this season, after Hudson Valley had six weekly award winners in 2023.

RECORD SWEEP: The Renegades earned their seventh straight win over Wilmington on Sunday. Hudson Valley's victory marked the first seven-game sweep in franchise history, and the first in the South Atlantic League since the move to six-game series in 2021. With the seven consecutive victories, the Renegades matched a season-high. They have swept two of their last three series at Heritage Financial Park.

BACK DOWN THE SHORE: The Renegades return to ShoreTown Ballpark for the second and final time in 2024 this week, completing a 24-game season series with the BlueClaws. Hudson Valley holds a 12-10 lead in the overall season series, but is 8-8 against the Claws in the second half, the first playoff tiebreaker. At Heritage Financial Park the Renegades have dominated, winning 10 of12 games against Jersey Shore, which included a six-game sweep in August. However, they struggled mightily on the road in July, losing five of six in Lakewood.

PITCHING IN: Entering play on Saturday, the Renegades pitching staff sports a 3.35 ERA, not only the lowest in the South Atlantic League, but the best among all High-A teams. Hudson Valley ranks seventh among all full-season Minor League teams in ERA. With a shutout on Thursday night, the Renegades have thrown a team-record 17 shutouts this season, which also leads MiLB, and have recorded seven shutouts in their last 21 games. Since the All-Star Break, the staff has a 2.50 ERA, which is the best in MiLB, ahead of the Palm Beach Cardinals (A, STL) who have a 2.54 team ERA.

YOUTH RULES: George Lombard has come alive at the plate over the past week. During a current six-game hitting streak, the 19-year-old is 11-for-25 (.440) at the plate, with five doubles and a 1.140 OPS. Of his19 hits with the Renegades this season, 11 of them have come during this stretch, including all of his extra-base hits.

STARTING OFF RIGHT: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. A Renegades starting pitcher has allowed more than two earned runs in a start only twice since July 28, a stretch of 31 games. In that span, Hudson Valley starters have a 2.57 ERA in 129.2 IP, the sixth-best mark in MiLB. Overall, Renegades starters have a 3.51 ERA in 2024, 18th--best in MiLB..

BUYING WHAT HE'S SELLING: Trent Sellers continued his dominant form on Thursday, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and inducing five groundball outs. The right-hander has an absurd 0.42 ERA in his last 43.0 frames dating back to June 25, with 46 strikeouts and a .114 opposing average.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 796 hits through 124 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, 15 fewer than the Down East Wood Ducks (A, TEX) for the lowest mark. Renegades pitching is holding the opposition to a .208 batting average this season, the best in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 1137 hits through 124 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: After being called up two weeks ago from Single-A Tampa, Josh Grosz has been stellar for Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Grosz allowed just two earned runs in six innings while striking out five. Since being called up, the right-hander has allowed just three earned run in 23.2 innings across four starts. In his last seven appearances between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with just four earned runs in 41.2 innings, good for a 0.87 ERA during that stretch.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 230 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, 12 more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA).

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.18 ERA (181 ER/512.2 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fifth-best in the minors. Blane Abeyta and Sebastian Keane provided four scoreless innings in Friday's contest. On Thursday, Yorlin Calderon, Harrison Cohen, and Mason Vinyard combined for 5.2 scoreless innings behind Trent Sellers, striking out five while being charged with just four hits.

'GADES THROW ANOTHER NO-HITTER: After the Renegades had two no-hitters in the first 29 years of its history, the Renegades tossed a no-no on Thursday in game two of a doubleheader for the second time in a little over a month. Trent Sellers, Mason Vinyard, and Thomas Balboni combined to allow just one batter to reach safely in seven innings, with no Blue Rocks getting on base after the second inning. Sellers has been a part of both no-hitters this season, one as a starter and one as a reliever. On July 19, Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and their first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 71-for-85 on stolen base attempts as a team in their last 50 games. Hudson Valley stole three bases on Thursday.

HEATING UP: Antonio Gomez have been excellent at the plate over the last two weeks. The Renegades catcher had a 17-game on-base streak snapped last Friday, where he was 21-for-56 (.375) at the plate with eight doubles, a triple, two home run, 10 RBIs, and 17 runs scored. However, over his last 23 games, Gomez is still hitting .304 with 14 extra-base hits and a .941 OPS. He has boosted his average from .169 to .233 in the last 23 games. Gomez was on base three times on Thursday and scored two runs.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT: In 26 of their last 51 games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in 17 of the last 29 games, Hudson Valley is now 35-12 in games this season where they do not commit an error. The Renegades did not commit an error in their 5-2 win over Jersey Shore on Saturday. However, the Renegades committed three errors in a 6-3 defeat on Friday night. It marked the second time they had committed three errors or more in the last two weeks.

