Brooklyn Spoils Murphy's Gem, Beat Winston-Salem 6-2

September 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped the series finale to the Brooklyn Cyclones, 6-0, on Sunday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 6,137 fans.

Winston-Salem (57-69) turned the ball to Shane Murphy making his 13th start on the year, and the lefty did not disappoint. In the first, Nick Morabito singled to lead off the game and after that Murphy was untouchable. The Arizona native got next batter Boston Baro to line into a double play, and from there, Murphy dominated.

Across the next five innings, Murphy did not allow a runner to reach, retiring the next 16 Brooklyn (61-65) batters he faced, finishing off six shutout innings punching out five along the way.

At the plate, the Dash could not get anything going offensively while Murphy was untouchable, and with the game scoreless, Winston-Salem went to the bullpen in the seventh.

The Cyclones were ready for Murphy to depart the game jumping on the Winston-Salem bullpen. Brooklyn batted around in the frame, putting up six runs on eight hits and taking a commanding 6-0 lead to the bottom of the seventh.

Winston-Salem tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth plating two runs, but fell to the Cyclones, 6-2.

The Dash return to action on Tuesday evening on the road against the Greenville Drive. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Fluor Field.

