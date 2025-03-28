Winston-Salem Dash Announce First-Ever Grateful Dead Night

March 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







DEAD FREAKS UNITE: Who are you? Where are you? How are you? Join the Winston-Salem Dash for a long, strange trip on Friday, May 23 as the team pays tribute to one of the most innovative acts in music history and their 60th anniversary: the Grateful Dead.

The first 500 fans through the gates will be treated to a limited-run poster that has been custom-designed exclusively for this game. In addition to this limited giveaway, fans will be treated to several themed activities such as a tie-dye station, Grateful Dead-themed concession items, on-field games and more.

Gates will open early for a pre-game performance by Grateful Dead cover band Grateful Dudes NC. The show will last from 5:00 PM ET to 6:15 PM ET. First pitch is at 6:30 PM ET against the Hudson Valley Renegades. The night will conclude with post-game fireworks.

About Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever, and their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. In 2024, the Grateful Dead celebrated their 61st Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other artist has achieved. The Grateful Dead will be included in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees and are the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year to be honored at the 67th Annual Grammy® Awards.

For all things Grateful Dead, visit www.dead.net.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.