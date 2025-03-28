Renegades & Heritage Financial Credit Union Announce Youth Field Betterment Recipient

March 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Heritage Financial Credit Union, a local Credit Union serving communities in and around the Hudson Valley for over 85 years, have announced today that Pine Bush Little League has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 Youth Field Betterment refurbishment.

The program began in 2023 with the mission to award one youth baseball organization with a refurbishment of a field used within their community. Applicants are evaluated on several criteria, including increasing the access of youth participation and improving the quality of youth baseball, and developing life skills of all those who have access to the facility.

"At Heritage Financial Credit Union, we believe in the power of community and the importance of investing in our youth. The Youth Field Betterment program aligns with our mission to support initiatives that create opportunities for young athletes to thrive," said Chad Beach, Community Development Officer at Heritage Financial Credit Union. "We are proud to be part of this effort to enhance local fields, ensuring that future generations have safe and inspiring spaces to play, grow, and develop valuable life skills."

"We are extremely excited to continue the Youth Field Betterment Program in 2025 with the support of Heritage Financial Credit Union," said Jessica Levinson, Renegades Manager of Community Relations & Ticket Operations. "This incredible initiative allows us to continue creating lasting, positive change in the lives of young athletes across the Hudson Valley. By selecting Pine Bush Little League as this year's recipient, we're not just improving a field - we're providing more children with the opportunity to experience the joy of baseball and the valuable lessons that come with it."

"On behalf of Pine Bush Little League, we want to express our heartfelt thanks to the Hudson Valley Renegades and Heritage Financial Credit Union for this generous support," said Doug Pulver, President of the League and Chrissy Tobin, Vice President of the League. "With over 450 registrants from all backgrounds and ages every spring, and hundreds more in the fall, our league serves as a true community hub. This grant will directly impact our beloved Field 1 - our most-used and cherished field. It will make a huge difference for the kids and families who spend countless hours there each season."

Pine Bush Little League, located in the Town of Crawford Park, maintains six fields for the league serving children from the tee ball through senior league age levels. The league encourages its participants to "become good citizens" as they learn the universal values of teamwork, cooperation, and helping others while playing baseball.

Parents, coaches and players are encouraged by the league to participate in cleaning and maintenance of the fields, fostering a sense of ownership, community, and pride. However, the fields need upgrades to ensure the continued safety of all the players and to provide clean and well-maintained fields for years to come.

In addition to being used in spring and fall Little League seasons, the fields are also home to a summer baseball camp, led by Pine Bush High School head coach Matt Boffalo. Since the school district doesn't offer use of their fields for this, Pine Bush Little League is proud to provide a space where kids can continue to play, learn, and grow during the summer months.

Representatives from the Renegades Front Office and Heritage Financial Credit Union will spend a day this spring refurbishing the field led by Renegades Manager, Field Operations Tanner Puff.

Town of Crawford Park represents the first Youth Field Betterment project in Orange County as the program helps support youth baseball and softball programs throughout the Mid-Hudson Valley. It joins Sauter Field at Spratt Park in the Town of Poughkeepsie (2023), and Lee Town Recreational Park, part of East Fishkill Babe Ruth League (2024), as recipients of the renovations since the program's inception.

