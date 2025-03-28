It's a Fee Free Weekend from March 28 - March 30

March 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

It's a Fee Free Weekend on Cyclones tickets starting Friday, March 28th and 10 AM and running until Monday, March 31st at 10 AM. That means that for all single-game tickets purchased for the 2025 Brooklyn Cyclones season we will be waiving all per-ticket and per-order fees. So you'll save a little money now and have A LOT of fun later.

This offer is valid on new ticket purchases only and will not be valid on select special offers such as the Bundle Up Bundle, Irish Hoodie Package and Pride Jersey. However, it is valid on our Fri-Yay Package, Rooftop Brunch, all Seinfeld Night Packages, Bark in the Park and the Backyard Bash.

Offer is valid online only and can not be combined with any other offers.

