Winston-Salem Announce Brand-New Copa Identity

March 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash announced today that for select games in 2025, the team will rebrand as El Humo de Winston-Salem as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión initiative. This rebrand will take the place of the popular Winston-Salem Salsa the team has embraced for the past three seasons

"El Humo" translates to "the smoke", a nod to the iconic brick smokestacks that put Winston-Salem on the map, thanks to R.J. Reynolds. Today, Winston-Salem's evolution into the City of Arts and Innovation highlights the thriving Hispanic and Latin-owned businesses that fuel the community's entrepreneurial spirit. Each element of the "El Humo" brand holds significance - the smokestacks create the "H" for Humo, and the vibrant colors celebrate the rich traditions and lively spirit of the Hispanic culture.

Winston-Salem is home to one of the Triad's largest cultural festivals, FIESTA!. This Twin City community tradition, organized by The Hispanic League, is held in downtown Winston-Salem every September to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and welcomes over 20,000 people during the one-day event.

"Copa de la Diversión™" or "Fun Cup™" is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values ¬â¹ ¬â¹that resonate most with Minor League Baseball™ teams' local US Hispanic communities. The initiative has four key pillars:

Increase awareness, authentic engagements and attendance with US Hispanics in their local communities.

Embrace a culture that is passionate about baseball, family and fun by updating the ballpark experience to match the values ¬â¹ ¬â¹these fans cherish most.

Create and employ culturally relevant on-field people that authentically connect teams with their local US Hispanic communities.

Amplify MiLB's continuous efforts including to diversify the game and business of baseball nationwide.

At the end of the season, a panel comprised of industry experts and civic leaders will recognize the top-performing teams in several categories, including ballpark experience, community engagement, and philanthropic impact, and one team will be named the overall Copa de la Diversión champion with an award presented by Nationwide.

"We are thrilled to unveil this new identity," said Dash President and General Manager Brian DeAngelis. "My philosophy from the time I started in Winston-Salem has been that we should offer something for everyone and a big part of that has been embracing and honoring our vibrant Hispanic and Latino community here in Winston-Salem. We're excited to continue to honor them through this initiative.

The Dash will play as El Humo de Winston-Salem on April 13, June 11, and August 12. Tickets can be purchased at wsdash.com or by calling 336-714-2287.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.