Riggio's Slam Buoys Renegades

Lakewood, N.J. (Sept. 1, 2024) - Roc Riggio's grand slam in the top of the sixth inning and strong work from the entire pitching staff lifted the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 6-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark. The win for the Renegades lowered their magic number to three with six games left to play.

Roc Riggio led off the top of the third with a double and advanced to third on a single by George Lombard, Jr. Josh Moylan drove in Riggio with a sacrifice fly to deep center, and Lombard scored two batters later on an RBI double by Jackson Castillo to give the Renegades a 2-0 lead.

Making his third start off the Injured List, Brian Hendry threw 2.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to open a bullpen game for Hudson Valley. After him, a collection of seven relief pitchers combined to close out the game, throwing one inning each.

Jersey Shore got a run in the bottom of the fifth when Aidan Miller connected for a solo home run off Yorlin Calderon to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Hudson Valley wasted no time extending their lead in the top of the sixth. After three straight walks to open the frame loaded the bases, Riggio blasted a grand slam to right to put the Renegades up 6-1. Riggio had another massive game at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two doubles, a grand slam home run and four RBIs.

The BlueClaws chipped away with a run in the bottom of the seventh against Ocean Gabonia. Troy Schreffler drew a leadoff walk and came home to score on an RBI single by Keaton Anthony to cut the Renegades lead down to 6-2.

Things got interesting in the bottom of the ninth when the BlueClaws put runners on first and second with one out in against Mason Vinyard, but he settled down to retire the side and seal the win.

The Renegades hold a 3.0 lead in the SAL North second half race with six games remaining in the regular season.

Hudson Valley returns home on Tuesday to start a six-game series with the Asheville Tourists at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network starting at 6:15. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

