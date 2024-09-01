Haas Tallies Multi-Hit Performance, Hot Rods Drop Finale 6-1

September 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Hunter Haas collected a single and a double, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (38-19, 74-49) were held to five hits in a 6-1 loss to the Greenville Drive (34-26, 60-66) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green began the scoring in the bottom of the second against Greenville starter Yordanny Monegro. Brock Jones singled and Kamren James was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. A fielding error by third baseman Juan Montero allowed Jones to score and make it 1-0.

The Drive responded in the top of the fourth off Hot Rods starter Brody Hopkins. Will Turner and Bryan Gonzalez singled, while Zach Ehrhard walked to load the bases. A wild pitch by Hopkins scored Turner from third to tie the game, 1-1. Miguel Ugueto plated Gonzalez on a sacrifice fly and Luis Ravelo scored Ehrhard to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

The Hot Rods offense went scoreless the rest of the way, falling by a final score, 6-1.

Monegro (5-2) earned the win, letting up a run (zero earned) on two hits, two walks, and five strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Hopkins (1-3) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Bowling Green takes a day off on Monday before traveling to First National Bank Field for a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 5:30 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.