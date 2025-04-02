Dash to Host Rome Emperors' Home Opener

Due to a facilities issue at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, GA, the Winston-Salem Dash have announced that Truist Stadium will host Rome's Opening Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC this weekend, April 4 through April 6. As originally planned, Rome will play as the home team and the Dash will play as the away team. As such, Winston-Salem will debut their brand-new road jerseys for the 2025 season this weekend only.

Tickets to every game this weekend are only $10. The Dash will also be offering concession specials such as $2 draft beers and $1 hot dogs all weekend long. All game tickets are concourse-level only, baseline seating.

The theme for Friday's game is "Prom Wasn't Built in a Day." Two local high schools have scheduled their proms to be held at Truist Stadium on April 4 and 5. As such, Friday April 4 will mark the first-ever prom held during a Minor League Baseball game as Davie Early College dances the night away in the Flow Club during game. Reagan High School will host their prom at the stadium following Saturday's game. Additionally, the Dash are looking for local prom kings and queens to attend the game. We would like to invite you to our Friday, April 4 game with a complimentary ticket and to be recognized during the game. Reach out to Caela McBride ([email protected]) if you were your high school's prom king or queen.

Friday's game is scheduled for a 6:30 PM ET first pitch and gates will open at 5:30PM. Saturday and Sunday matchups between the Dash and the Emperors are both scheduled for a 1:00 PM ET first pitch, with gates opening at 12:00 PM ET.

Opening Night for the Dash is next week on Tuesday, April 8.

