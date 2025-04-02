Camping World Fall RV Show Friday Through Sunday
April 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Join us this weekend at ShoreTown Ballpark for a special Camping World RV Show!
The will be fold downs, trailer trailers, hybrids, 5th wheels, toy haulers, van campers, and destination/park trailers, as well as Class C and Class A diesel pushers in the ShoreTown Park parking lot.
The Camping World RV Show is open at the following times:
- Friday, April 4th: 10 am - 7 pm
- Saturday, April 5th: 10 am - 7 pm
- Sunday, April 6th: 10 am - 5 pm
Admission is $5 and proceeds will benefit Popcorn Park Zoo.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from April 2, 2025
- Camping World Fall RV Show Friday Through Sunday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Hudson Valley Renegades Announce New Staff Hires and Promotions - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Camping World Fall RV Show Friday Through Sunday
- BlueClaws Announce Break Camp Roster
- BlueClaws to Celebrate Jersey Shore Tourism Industry with Locals/Bennys Games
- Introducing the Jersey Shore Shine Barons
- Claws Craziness - Enter to Win Front Row Phillies Tickets