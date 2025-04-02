BlueClaws Partner with Marinella's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria to Open Crust Station by Marinella's at ShoreTown Ballpark

April 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are proud to partner with Marinella's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria to open the Crust Station by Marinella's at ShoreTown Ballpark this season. Marinella's will now be the exclusive pizza vendor and their stand will be open at all BlueClaws home games this summer.

The Crust Station by Marinella's will be open down the right field line adjacent to the mini golf course and next to ShoreTown Soft Serve.

"This is very exciting for us and we're thrilled to have Marinella's at the ballpark this summer," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "This is going to be another major upgrade and we know our fans are going to love their food!"

The Crust Station by Marinella's will have individual slices and whole pies with toppings that include pepperoni, sausage, pork roll, buffalo, and veggies. They will also have empanadas, boneless wings, and zeppole.

Marinella's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria is owned and operated by sisters Maria Surita and Antonella Maldana. They are located at 1195 Route 70 in Lakewood, just off Airport Road and only 2.2 miles from ShoreTown Ballpark. Customers can stop by or order online at MarinellasItalianRestaurant.com (in-stadium orders are only available by visiting their location at the ballpark).

Maria noted what stands out about their pizza is the sauce.

"Our grandmother from Siciliy handed down the recipe to our mother, who handed it down to us, and we're excited to share it with everyone at BlueClaws games this summer," she said.

The BlueClaws open the season on Tuesday, April 8th against the Aberdeen IronBirds. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore includes post-game fireworks. Tickets for Opening Night and all 66 BlueClaws home games in 2024 are available online at BlueClaws.com.

