What's New in ShoreTown? BlueClaws Set for Another Special Summer

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - As the sun is set to rise on the 2025 BlueClaws season, the team announced several enhancements to the fan experience across games this summer.

The season begins on April 8th with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore. First pitch is at 6:35 pm and gates open at 5:30 pm. Fireworks will follow the game as well. Tickets are on sale now at BlueClaws.com.

"One of our goals every year is to make things better for fans in as many ways as possible," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "We feel we have done that again this year, with enhancements in ticketing, promotions, food & beverage, and elsewhere. It's going to be a special summer once again!"

Promotions

The BlueClaws recently unveiled their Locals & Bennys promotion, which pits the BlueClaws as the Jersey Shore Locals against Hudson Valley as The Bennys. This will take place at three games this year: June 20th, July 19th, and August 21st. Click here for more information.

Another alternate identity debuts on June 15th when the BlueClaws play as the Jersey Shore Shine Barons in a tribute to the Pine Barrens and a celebration of 25 years of BlueClaws. Click here for more information.

Bluey makes her first visit to ShoreTown Ballpark on April 26th. VIP package are sold out but reserve seats are available.

There will be two bobblehead giveaways to be announced soon, including one on Shine Barons night on June 15th.

The Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series expands to four bands this year: The Shantys on June 21st for Irish Heritage Night, Chronicles of Rock & Roll on July 26th for Pride Night, Tequila Rose on August 9th for Country Night, and Splintered Sunlight on August 23rd for Grateful Dead Night.

The BlueClaws first Pop Star ParTay (BlueClaws Version) comes to the ballpark on May 24th.

The full promotional calendar can be viewed here.

Food & Beverage

The BlueClaws have partnered with Marinella's Italian Restaurant and Pizza to open the Crust Station by Marinella's in the Food Court adjacent to the mini golf course down the right field line. Enjoy freshly made pizza and other options at every game this season.

Smokie's Sausage and Dogs, located along the third base concourse, features items like the Pork Roll Dog and Mac Attack Dog in addition to sausage.

Fans with Fire Pit tickets can take advantage of a special menu that includes a new bucket of loaded mac 'n cheese. Fire Pits once again include wait service.

The Taylor Pork Roll stand, which includes popular favorites like pork roll, egg and cheese, sandwiches and burgers, and more, is now located behind Section 101.

Fans in Luxury Suites and Party Decks will now get to enjoy a Premium Dessert Cart at every game, which will deliver ice cream and other favorites.

Finally, ShoreTown Sips debuts on the concourse behind home plate with ready-to-drink cocktails including High Noon and Dogfish Head.

Tickets

The BlueClaws have partnered with Tickets.com to provide ticketing solutions for fans this year. Tickets.com will hold tickets for fans, and Mini and Partial Plan holders will have their vouchers loaded directly into their Tickets.com account for easy access.

Additionally, fans with ticket packages can exchange tickets for other games directly through Tickets.com (for a small fee, and free exchanges can be easily made by calling a representative at 732-901-7000 option 3 or in-person at the BlueClaws offices).

Season Ticket holders, Half-Season ticket holders, Partial Plan holders, Suite holders, and Party Deck guests, can take advantage of Early Entrance, 30 minutes before the general public. Early Entrance will now come through the VIP Entrance at the double-glass doors to the left of the ticket windows, adjacent to the RWJBarnabas Health Third Base Gate.

Additional updates, promotional schedules, fireworks schedules, ticket offerings, menus, and other guides are all available online at BlueClaws.com.

