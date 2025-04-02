Hudson Valley Renegades Announce New Staff Hires and Promotions

April 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y.- The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today a series of front office staff promotions and new hires ahead of the 2025 season.

Will Young - Assistant General Manager

Will initially joined the Renegades in May of 2021 after spending two seasons as an intern with the St. Paul Saints Baseball Club, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was elevated to Assistant General Manager in March 2025 after serving as the Senior Director, Corporate Partnerships & Ticket Sales.

A native of the Twin Cities, Will started his journey in Minor League Baseball as a Gameday Promotions Intern for the Saints in the summer of 2019. The next summer started in quarantine, but Will was a part of St. Paul's efforts to be one of the first six sports teams in the country to welcome fans back into the stadium. As a Corporate Sales Intern, he was involved in developing a COVID Safety Plan, and communicating it to several corporate partners, as well as season and individual ticket holders.

During the 2021 season in Hudson Valley, Will was the lone Ticket Sales Representative through a tumultuous summer of COVID restrictions and many new challenges along the way. He was able to bring thousands of fans back to Heritage Financial Park, and reinvigorate the fandom of the Renegades in the Hudson Valley. Following the 2021 season, Will was elevated to be the Director of Ticket Sales, overseeing an incredibly talented crew that aims to create a magical experience for our fans, night in and night out. He was elevated once again to Senior Director, Corporate Partnerships & Ticket Sales in January 2024.

Will was born and raised in the Midwest -- he grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and attended Loras College for his undergraduate degree. On off days, he likes to play and watch sports, spend time with family and friends, and enjoy the scenery of the great Northeast.

Jessica Levinson - Manager, Community Relation & Ticket Operations

Jess joined the Renegades in November 2023 as the Manager, Ticket Operations and was elevated to Manager, Community Relations & Ticket Operations in March 2025. Prior to this role, Jess worked with the Renegades during the 2023 season as the Community Relations Intern.

Jess is from Monroe, New York and graduated from SUNY New Paltz in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a minor in Disaster Studies. While at New Paltz, she was a four-year member of the women's soccer team.

In her free time, Jess loves trying new restaurants, watching her favorite reality TV, going to the beach, and spending time with her friends and family.

Zack Soffer - Manager, Corporate Partnerships

Zack joined the Renegades in September 2023 as an Account Executive, Ticket Sales and was promoted to Manager, Corporate Partnerships in January 2025. Before this role, he previously served as a financial representative at Northwestern Mutual, and before that, as the Head of Solid Dosage Tablet Manufacturing at FreeThink Technologies.

Zack is from Guilford, Connecticut and holds a bachelor's degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Western New England University.

Greg Jones - Director, Marketing

Greg joined the Renegades staff in March 2025 after previously serving as Associate Director of Marketing at Sacred Heart University. Before that, he was the Assistant Director of Club Sports, overseeing more than 33 teams, and was Head Coach of the Club Football team that won the NCFA National Championship in 2017.

Greg played Division 1 football at Sacred Heart from 2006-10 as a linebacker, then coached for his former team from 2010-15. During his time at SHU, he was also the public address announcer for various D1 sports.

Originally from Westborough, Massachusetts, Greg now resides in South Salem, New York with his wife Chelsea, their beautiful daughter Kendall, and their dog Jules-named after Patriots legend Julian Edelman.

Kevin Ackerman - Account Executive, Ticket Sales

Kevin joined the Renegades in January 2025 as an Account Executive, Ticket Sales. Prior to this role, Kevin was a Group Sales Account Representative for the Trenton Thunder. Kevin was also a Ticket Sales Intern for the Renegades during the 2022 season. Kevin is from Bedford Hills, NY and earned a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Rowan University. In his free time, Kevin enjoys participating in a variety of sports, including basketball, baseball, football, and skiing. He also loves going to country concerts, and spending time with friends and family. He is excited to be back with the Renegades and loves creating memorable experiences for everyone at Heritage Financial Park!

Tara Sudol - Corporate Partnerships Intern

Tara is beginning her third season working with the Renegades, serving as a promotions and accounting intern in 2022 and special events intern in 2024. She graduated from Springfield College with a degree in sports management in 2024.

Jesus Cabrera - Merchandise Intern

Jesus is from the Bronx, and takes Metro-North to the ballpark every day. He's been working in baseball since he was 19, teaching the sport to kids at local summer camps.

Xavier Quinn - Video Production Intern

Xavier is from Virginia Beach, VA. This is his third year working in baseball, and he comes to the Renegades after working for the Fredericksburg Nationals as a Video Production Assistant last year.

Abbie Mars - Promotions Intern

This is Abbie's second year with the Renegades. She spent last season as a member of Pinstripe Posse, after graduating from Siena College in May 2024, where she was a cheerleader for the Saints.

Tommy Villafana - Special Events Intern

Tommy is from Plymouth, Minnesota. In the past, Tommy has worked for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Minnesota Vikings and as a gameday intern for the St. Paul Saints.

Brady Wade - Ticket Sales Intern

Brady is from Red Hook, NY and is currently a junior at SUNY Cortland. He currently works at Gutchess Lumberyard Sports Complex, where he helps out at PBR tournaments, including working in the ticket booth, selling merchandise, and even getting to scout some youth players.

Hannah Greer - Creative Content Intern

Hannah Greer is a Creative Content Intern from Hopewell Junction, NY. She is currently a softball player at Michigan State University, and previously worked as a video content creator for EPC Sports in Hopewell Junction.

Owen Connelly - Creative Content Intern

Owen Connelly is a junior at Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business. He is also the president and founder of Finznetwork, a Miami Dolphins social media fan page.

Jordy Fee-Platt - Broadcasting and PR Associate

This is Jordy's second year as the Broadcasting and PR Associate for the Renegades, after spending the offseason calling college sports and working as a writer/editor for college basketball website Hoops HQ. Jordy hails from San Francisco, CA, where he grew up a Giants fan.

